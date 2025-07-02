News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Sai Sudharsan Kuldeep Yadav Social media on Gautam Gambhir ENG vs IND 2nd Test
social-reactions

‘Gambhir Era Not Holding Back’ – Social Media Goes Berserk After Exclusion of Star Player In India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: July 2, 2025
3 min read

As many as three changes are made for this Test.

Sai Sudharsan Kuldeep Yadav Social media on Gautam Gambhir ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The English team, leading the five-match Test series by 1-0, won the toss and decided to bowl first on a pitch expected to assist early seam movement at Edgbaston. India made a few changes to their playing XI going into the second Test of the five-match series. The likes of Sai Sudharsan and Kuldeep Yadav have not been added, while Jasprit Bumrah is also missing owing to workload management. The captain, Shubman Gill, and coach Gautam Gambhir are being called out by cricket pundits and fans.

Sudharsan made his Test debut during the first Test against England in Leeds, where he failed to make an impact with the bat. He got out on a duck and then made 30 in the second innings. The 23-year-old had a poor debut, and since this is a must-win affair, the management opted for a reshuffle. 

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Maiwand Champions MDS

163/8

Pamir Legends PAL

167/7

Pamir Legends beat Maiwand Champions by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Hindukush Strikers HS

148/6

Mahipar Stars MPS

144/10

Hindukush Strikers beat Mahipar Stars by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Saint George’s
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka SL

244/10

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

142/4

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

127/5

BCC Spartan beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 15 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

149/3

Sofia Stars SOST

154/2

Sofia Stars beat MUS Akademik Ravens by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

120/7

Sofia Stars SOST

122/1

Sofia Stars beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

119/2

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

83/3

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
England U19 ENGU19

109/1

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – United Kingdom
India tour of England, Test, 2025
England ENG

India IND

116/2

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

31/4

Indonesia Women INA-W

Match Abandoned

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Indonesia Women INA-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
Munster Reds MUR

170/6

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

96/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Thunder Cats B THUB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Lexus LEX

Team TGS TGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

Washington Freedom WAF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Dindigul Dragons DID

Trichy Grand Cholas TGC

Fixtures Standings

The Bengal-based pacer Akash Deep has been included in India’s playing XI to replace the star pacer, Bumrah. Alongside Sudharsan, Shardul Thakur is also dropped. The likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar have also been added to the XI to increase batting depth and add bowling options.

Social Media Lashes Out on Gautam Gambhir For Leaving Out Sai Sudharsan, Kuldeep Yadav

Among the changes, what has grabbed the spotlight the most is the exclusion of young Sai Sudharsan and Kuldeep Yadav. Many believe that the young left-hander should have been included in the playing XI. Further, to strengthen the bowling lineup, especially in Bumrah’s absence, Kuldeep Yadav should’ve been a no-brainer choice. The Twitter (formerly X) audience has castigated the Indian team management, especially head coach Gautam Gambhir, after he made drastic changes to the playing XI.

Earlier, India lost the first Test as the hosts managed to chase down 371 on the last day in Leeds. The likes of Gill, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored tons. But the bowling lineup struggled apart from Bumrah, who scalped five wickets in the first innings. Openers Zak Crawley (65) and Ben Duckett (149) starred with their willows in the second innings, helping England chase down the huge total. Joe Root also chipped in with a brilliant fifty alongside Jamie Smith, who made an unbeaten 44 runs.

ALSO READ:

ENG vs IND Playing XI For 2nd Test

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
Gautam Gambhir
India
Kuldeep Yadav
Sai Sudharsan
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

‘Plenty To Worry About’- Netizens React to India’s Five-Wicket Loss Against England in First Test

‘Plenty To Worry About’- Netizens React to India’s Five-Wicket Loss Against England in First Test

India suffered a five-wicket loss to England in the first Test in Leeds.
June 24, 2025
Vishnu PN
Gautam Gambhir Shubman Gill face criticism for not using Shardul Thakur well ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘If you’re gonna play…’ – Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir Face Huge Flak for Shardul Thakur Selection in ENG vs IND 1st Test

India amassed 471 in the first innings on the back of three centuries.
June 22, 2025
Amogh Bodas
South Africa clinched the WTC 2025 title by beating Australia at Lord's.

‘The Gravity of This Win..,’ Cricketing World Reacts to South Africa Lifting WTC 2025 Mace

The Proteas beat Australia by five wickets.
June 14, 2025
Sandip Pawar
‘Best Stories Are Worth the Wait’ – Reactions Pour In As RCB End Their 18-Year Drought by Winning IPL 2025

‘Best Stories Are Worth the Wait’ – Reactions Pour In As RCB End Their 18-Year Drought by Winning IPL 2025

After the win, social media was flooded with reactions.
June 4, 2025
Sagar Paul
RCB win IPL 2025

“The Dream Is Finally Real”: Fans Erupt With Joy as RCB Win Maiden Title in IPL 2025

RCB have won their maiden IPL title after beating Punjab Kings by six runs.ipl 2025
June 6, 2025
Disha Asrani
Fans Upset With Virat Kohli For His Slow Knock in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final

“Cost the Match and IPL Final”: Fans Upset With Virat Kohli For His Slow Knock in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

He made just 43 runs off 35 balls.
June 3, 2025
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.