Why Lockie Ferguson Made it To Punjab Kings Playing XI for LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025

PBKS made one change in their playing XI while LSG are unchanged.

After the coin toss for the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2025 Match 13, the news from the centre is that Punjab Kings (PBKS) will bat first while the hosts, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), will take the field. New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson will play his debut match for PBKS. He comes in place of Azmatullah Omarzai. LSG are going in with an unchanged XI.

Lockie Ferguson Debut For PBKS

The Afghanistan allrounder was not particularly impactful in his last fixture against Gujarat Titans. He made a 15-ball 16 and returned wicketless from his two overs. He leaked 29 runs with the new ball. Given the conditions at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, a specialist bowler would be more handy for the visitors. The red-soil pitch will offer bounce, and someone like Ferguson can hit the deck hard. His target would be to remove Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran early on before any grave damage is done.

The venue is a high-scoring one due to the shorter boundaries of 64 to 77m. The trimmed grass on the pitch also makes it a remarkable pitch for batting. The in-form PBKS captain will enjoy batting here. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant will look to put some runs on the board after two disappointing outings.

LSG vs PBKS Playing XI and Impact subs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi,

Impact substitutes: Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact substitutes: Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar.

