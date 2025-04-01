News
Why is Vyshak Vijaykumar Not in First-Choice Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025?
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 1, 2025

Why is Vyshak Vijaykumar Not in First-Choice Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He failed to find a spot for a second time in a row.

Why is Vyshak Vijaykumar Not in First-Choice Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) recruit for Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Vyshak Vijaykumar failed to find a spot in the first-choice playing XI for a second time in a row.

This comes despite producing a match-winning bowling performance as an impact player in the season opener against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

PBKS already have Arshdeep Singh as their frontline pacer alongside multiple seam-bowling all-rounders in Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis and Azmatullah Omarzai who can play the second and third pacer while adding batting depth. Thus, saving Vyshak to come on as an impact player gives the PBKS lineup extra flexibility to crop and change according to the need.

While PBKS can play an extra batter in case of a chase, they can use Vyshak as an impact sub while defending totals, like they did in the match against GT.

ALSO READ:

PSBK strike early after putting LSG to bat first

Speaking about the match, PBKS won the toss and put LSG to bat first. However, the Rishabh Pant-led side was dealt an early blow, losing the in-form Mitchell Marsh in the very first over of the game.

The Aussie all-rounder fell prey to Arshdeep Singh on the fourth ball of the over, departing for a golden duck.

At the time of writing this report, the LSG scoreboard read 4 for 1 in 1.1 overs with Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran currently batting in the middle.

LSG will need to get ga ood partnership going now in a bid to make amends for the early setback and capitalise on the fielding restrictions till the powerplay is on.

IPL 2025
Punjab Kings
Vyshak Vijaykumar

