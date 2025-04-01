‘Main Toh Chahta Hu’: KKR Finisher Wants To Become Opener After Batting Collapse Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

KKR registered the lowest total of the season so far against MI.

Star Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Ramandeep Singh wished for a promotion in the batting line-up after their crushing defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He urged the management to open the innings for KKR.

“Main toh chahta hu mujhhe open kara de. Meri toh wahi koshish rehti hai (I want to open the batting. I always try to do that)”, said Ramandeep in the post-match press conference.

Notably, the finisher came at no. nine and scored 22 runs in 12 balls. After losing eight wickets for 88 runs, this short cameo from Ramandeep helped the team to reach 116. The target was below par and MI chased it comfortably in just 12.5 overs.

Batting Concerns of KKR

The defending champions are off to a poor start in the IPL 2025. Last night the KKR batters failed to put up a strong total on the board against the five-time IPL champions MI. They got bundled out for just 116 runs in 16.2 overs. Youngster Raghuvanshi was the leading run-scorer from KKR with his 16-ball-26. Though Russell scalped two wickets, MI comfortably won the match by 8 wickets. This was MI’s first win of this IPL season after losing back-to-back against the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans.

Previously, KKR also lost the IPL 2025 opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens. Rahane’s blistering 56 in 31 balls paired with Narine’s 26-ball-44 took them to 145 in 15 overs. But the middle order of KKR couldn’t continue the momentum. They managed to score only 29 runs in the last five overs to finish on 174. RCB comprehensively won the game by seven wickets.

KKR’s only win in the IPL 2025 so far came against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Quinton de Kock’s smashing 97 not-out in 61 balls helped KKR to chase the total of 151 in just 17.3 overs.

The Rahane-led team will look to turn the tables at their home. They will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 3.

