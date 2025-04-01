News
KKR Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi Apologises to Fans After KKR Loses to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025
Last updated: April 1, 2025

KKR Youngster Apologises to Fans After KKR Loses to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He scored 26 runs in 16 balls last night.

KKR Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi Apologises to Fans After KKR Loses to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced a crushing defeat in their match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The 20-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi took to his Instagram to apologise to KKR fans after their eight-wicket defeat.

He expressed his regret for not building on his crucial start of 26 and promised the fans that he will come back stronger.

“Sorry kolkata, will learn and be back,” wrote Raghuvanshi.

KKR struggles to find rhythm

The start of their IPL 2024 title defense has not been ideal for KKR. The team led by Ajinkya Rahane failed to build strong partnerships last night against the five-time IPL champions MI. After losing the toss at the Wankhede Stadium and being put to bat first, they got bundled out for just 116 runs in 16.2 overs. Youngster Raghuvanshi’s 26 was the highest contribution on KKR’s scoreboard. Russell’s two wickets brought no difference to the match result as MI comfortably earned their first two points.

ALSO READ:

Previously, they also lost the IPL 2025 opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens. After a smashing start from the Rahane-Narine pair, who scored 56 (31) and 44 (26) respectively, their middle order couldn’t carry the momentum. They missed the reachable 200-run mark and eventually lost the game by seven wickets.

Their only win, out of three matches so far, came against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The KKR bowlers put on a strong show after opting to field first at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, and Moeen Ali bagged two wickets apiece while Spencer Johnson took one. In the end, Proteas Quinton de Kock chased the total of 151 almost single-handedly with his power-packed 97 not-out in 61 balls.

KKR will look to bounce back at their home. They will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 3.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi
IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI vs KKR

