Top 5 MP T20 League 2025 Players That IPL Teams Will Be Eyeing

With the IPL 2026 auction coming up later this year, some of these players might be on the radar of IPL teams.

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 ended just a few days ago and gave fans plenty of exciting matches and standout performances. Many young and talented players impressed with both bat and ball throughout the tournament.

Just like last season, when Aniket Verma rose through the ranks of this league and made his mark in IPL 2025, a few names have grabbed attention this year as well. With the IPL 2026 auction coming up later this year, some of these players might be on the radar of IPL teams. Here are five players from the MP T20 League 2025 that franchises could be keeping an eye on.

All matches (33) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS 166/7 MPS 171/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS 176/8 PAL 82/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST 148/5 BSAS 100/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 119/6 BSAS 118/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 82/10 SOST 116/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS 86/10 BMP 87/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – SOST 45/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – United Kingdom India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW 186/7 MUR 129/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – LLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – LLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 GUC – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – SOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – WAF – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 CAO 75/3 IRSCC 73/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 CBG – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG – IDTT 52/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 DID – TGC – Fixtures Standings

Prithviraj Singh Tomar – 278 runs in 7 matches

The 22-year-old Prithviraj Singh Tomar was the top scorer of the MP T20 League 2025, where he scored 278 runs in seven matches. Representing the Rewa Jaguars, the opener scored at an average of 46.33 and a strike rate of 157.95.

He scored three half-centuries in the tournament and was consistent with runs throughout the season, with a good strike rate as well. He could be one of the players that IPL teams might eye for the IPL 2026 auction, which will be held later this year.

Abhishek Pathak – 266 runs in 6 matches

Abhishek Pathak scored 266 runs in six matches this season. Representing the Bundelkhand Bulls, the opener averaged 44.33 with an impressive strike rate of 246.30. The 28-year-old scored a century and a half-century this season. His knock of 133 off 48 balls against the Jabalpur Royal Lions was the highest individual score of the season.

Last season, he represented Jabalpur Royal Lions and had also scored 142* off 62 balls, which was the highest individual score of that edition. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 269 runs in five matches. Pathak has been performing consistently in this league, and with his power-hitting and strong performances across both seasons of the MP T20 League, this could be the year IPL franchises take notice of him for the IPL 2026 auction.

ALSO READ:

Rishabh Chauhan – 252 runs in 6 matches

Rishabh Chauhan scored 252 runs in six matches this season. The 25-year-old represented the Gwalior Cheetahs and scored at an average of 84.00 with a strike rate of 192.37. He was the fourth-highest run-scorer this season.

One of the most impressive things about him was that he scored runs in three consecutive matches and remained not out in all three innings, showing his ability to stay till the end. He scored two fifties this season along with a couple of 40s. The 25-year-old could attract the attention of IPL franchises if they are looking for a middle-order batter who can play the finisher’s role in the upcoming season.

Mangesh Yadav – 14 wickets in 6 matches

The 22-year-old Mangesh Yadav was the highest wicket-taker in the MP T20 League 2025 season. Representing the Gwalior Cheetahs, he took 14 wickets in six matches. The left-arm pacer played a key role in helping the Gwalior Cheetahs reach the semi-finals.

Mangesh took three four-wicket hauls in consecutive matches. He bowled at an economy rate of 8 this season, which is quite good considering the high-scoring matches and how aggressively batters went after bowlers. The pacer can also chip in with some runs lower down the order. He could be a good option for IPL teams ahead of the upcoming auction.

Pankaj Patel – 12 wickets in 6 matches

Pankaj Patel took 12 wickets in six matches in the MP T20 League 2025. Representing Jabalpur Royal Lions, he was the joint second-highest wicket-taker this season. He took back-to-back four-wicket hauls in his last two matches of the season.

One of the most consistent aspects of his performance was that, except for one game, he picked up at least one wicket in every match he played. The 27-year-old left-arm pacer had an economy rate of 10.4 this season. He could be on the radar of IPL franchises for the upcoming season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.