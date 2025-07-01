News
Top 5 MP T20 League 2025 Players That IPL Teams Will Be Eyeing
indian-premier-league-ipl

Top 5 MP T20 League 2025 Players That IPL Teams Will Be Eyeing

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 1, 2025
4 min read

With the IPL 2026 auction coming up later this year, some of these players might be on the radar of IPL teams.

Top 5 MP T20 League 2025 Players That IPL Teams Will Be Eyeing

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 ended just a few days ago and gave fans plenty of exciting matches and standout performances. Many young and talented players impressed with both bat and ball throughout the tournament.

Just like last season, when Aniket Verma rose through the ranks of this league and made his mark in IPL 2025, a few names have grabbed attention this year as well. With the IPL 2026 auction coming up later this year, some of these players might be on the radar of IPL teams. Here are five players from the MP T20 League 2025 that franchises could be keeping an eye on.

Prithviraj Singh Tomar – 278 runs in 7 matches

The 22-year-old Prithviraj Singh Tomar was the top scorer of the MP T20 League 2025, where he scored 278 runs in seven matches. Representing the Rewa Jaguars, the opener scored at an average of 46.33 and a strike rate of 157.95.

He scored three half-centuries in the tournament and was consistent with runs throughout the season, with a good strike rate as well. He could be one of the players that IPL teams might eye for the IPL 2026 auction, which will be held later this year.

Abhishek Pathak – 266 runs in 6 matches

Abhishek Pathak scored 266 runs in six matches this season. Representing the Bundelkhand Bulls, the opener averaged 44.33 with an impressive strike rate of 246.30. The 28-year-old scored a century and a half-century this season. His knock of 133 off 48 balls against the Jabalpur Royal Lions was the highest individual score of the season.

Last season, he represented Jabalpur Royal Lions and had also scored 142* off 62 balls, which was the highest individual score of that edition. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 269 runs in five matches. Pathak has been performing consistently in this league, and with his power-hitting and strong performances across both seasons of the MP T20 League, this could be the year IPL franchises take notice of him for the IPL 2026 auction.

ALSO READ:

Rishabh Chauhan – 252 runs in 6 matches

Rishabh Chauhan scored 252 runs in six matches this season. The 25-year-old represented the Gwalior Cheetahs and scored at an average of 84.00 with a strike rate of 192.37. He was the fourth-highest run-scorer this season.

One of the most impressive things about him was that he scored runs in three consecutive matches and remained not out in all three innings, showing his ability to stay till the end. He scored two fifties this season along with a couple of 40s. The 25-year-old could attract the attention of IPL franchises if they are looking for a middle-order batter who can play the finisher’s role in the upcoming season.

Mangesh Yadav – 14 wickets in 6 matches

The 22-year-old Mangesh Yadav was the highest wicket-taker in the MP T20 League 2025 season. Representing the Gwalior Cheetahs, he took 14 wickets in six matches. The left-arm pacer played a key role in helping the Gwalior Cheetahs reach the semi-finals.

Mangesh took three four-wicket hauls in consecutive matches. He bowled at an economy rate of 8 this season, which is quite good considering the high-scoring matches and how aggressively batters went after bowlers. The pacer can also chip in with some runs lower down the order. He could be a good option for IPL teams ahead of the upcoming auction.

Pankaj Patel – 12 wickets in 6 matches

Pankaj Patel took 12 wickets in six matches in the MP T20 League 2025. Representing Jabalpur Royal Lions, he was the joint second-highest wicket-taker this season. He took back-to-back four-wicket hauls in his last two matches of the season.

One of the most consistent aspects of his performance was that, except for one game, he picked up at least one wicket in every match he played. The 27-year-old left-arm pacer had an economy rate of 10.4 this season. He could be on the radar of IPL franchises for the upcoming season.

Abhishek Pathak
IPL 2026
Mangesh Yadav
MP T20 League 2025
Pankaj Patel
Prithviraj Singh Tomar
Rishabh Chauhan
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

