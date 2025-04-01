News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Aniket Verma Hardik Pandya Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 1, 2025

‘He Wanted To Make It Big’: How SRH Youngster Got Inspired by Hardik Pandya’s ‘Maggi’ Story

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster has produced impressive returns in IPL 2025 so far.

Aniket Verma Hardik Pandya Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL 2025

Young batter Aniket Verma has been one of the standout performers in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) so far. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recruit amassed 36 runs off 13 balls in a game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He followed it up with an entertaining knock of 74 runs off 41 deliveries against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Sunrisers Hyderabad had acquired Aniket Verma for his base price of INR 30 lakh at the IPL 2025 auction. Nita Ambani, the owner of Mumbai Indians, had recently recalled the story of how they came across Hardik and Krunal Pandya a decade ago, and that they were surviving only on Maggi noodles for three years.

“I was talking to them, and they said that for three years, they’ve eaten nothing but Maggi noodles because they’ve had no money. But in them, I saw the spirit, the passion and the hunger that they wanted to make it big. Those two brothers were Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya,” she had said.

Aniket Verma’s uncle reveals interesting story

Amit, Aniket’s uncle, came across the story of the Pandya brothers in a newspaper and narrated the incident to Aniket Verma, wo was inspired by it. “Aniket must have been 14 back then. I read it in a newspaper and told him the story while we were on our way to his academy,” Amit was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

ALSO READ:

“That day, I saw the spirit, the passion, and the hunger in him. He wanted to make it big. Once we reached the stadium, he touched my feet and said, ‘I complain about trivial things.’ I laughed, but he was serious,” he added.

Aniket Verma’s stint in local T20 league

The Jhansi-born athlete impressed for Bhopal Leopards in the 2024 Madhya Pradesh Premier League. He scored 23 runs in six innings at a strike-rate of 195 in the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently in eighth place with two points from three matches. Their solitary win of this season so far came against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 23. The 2016 IPL champions will next take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Thursday (April 3).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Aniket Verma
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 14 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

8:06 pm
Darpan Jain
Why is Vyshak Vijaykumar Not in First-Choice Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025?

Why is Vyshak Vijaykumar Not in First-Choice Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025?

He failed to find a spot for a second time in a row.
8:24 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Lockie Ferguson Made it To Punjab Kings Playing XI for LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025

Why Lockie Ferguson Made it To Punjab Kings Playing XI for LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025

PBKS made one change in their playing XI while LSG are unchanged.
8:04 pm
Disha Asrani
Azmatullah Omarzai Punjab Kings LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025

Why is Azmatullah Omarzai Not in First-Choice Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025?

Azmatullah Omarzai does not feature in Punjab Kings playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants.
7:53 pm
Vishnu PN
rcb ipl 2025 royal challengers bengaluru

‘Let The Poor Take Photos’: Former India Player Brutally Mocks RCB’s Position In IPL 2025 Table

RCB have beaten defending champions KKR and then CSK at their own den at Chepauk
6:48 pm
Samarnath Soory
'Main Toh Chahta Hu': KKR Finisher Wants To Become Opener After Batting Collapse Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

‘Main Toh Chahta Hu’: KKR Finisher Wants To Become Opener After Batting Collapse Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

KKR registered the lowest total of the season so far against MI.
5:30 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.