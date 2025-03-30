News
Aniket Verma Keeps Up With Goal Set for IPL 2025 As SRH Youngster Smashes Delhi Capitals in Vizag
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 30, 2025

Aniket Verma Keeps Up With Goal Set for IPL 2025 As SRH Youngster Smashes Delhi Capitals in Vizag

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He scored a 13-ball-36 in the previous match.

Aniket Verma Keeps Up With Goal Set for IPL 2025 As SRH Youngster Smashes Delhi Capitals in Vizag

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster Aniket Verma is enjoying a blazing start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, including the ongoing fixture against Delhi Capitals.

After losing three wickets for just 25 runs, Aniket rescued the SRH innings alongside Heinrich Klaasen. He put up 74 runs in 41 balls at a strike rate of 180.48. His blistering knock included five boundaries and six sixes. The South African wicketkeeper-batter also helped to provide SRH a good finish with his 19-ball-32 at a strike rate of 168.42.

Previously, Aniket bounced back quickly from a three-ball-seven against the Rajasthan Royals. He had notched up 36 runs in 13 balls at an astonishing strike rate of 276.92 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Though the knock went in vain as LSG won that match by five wickets, he remained set to his goal of hitting the most over-boundaries in the IPL 2025.

The Hyderabad management informed Aniket about his debut a night before the LSG match. Aniket’s 273 runs in six innings, including a century in 32 balls and 25 sixes overall in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League 2024, saw him earn the INR 30 lakh IPL contract with SRH.

ALSO READ:

Aniket Verma on SRH teammate Klaasen

This IPL has provided Aniket a huge opportunity to learn from many international stalwarts of the game. Aniket shared with Cricbuzz about his discussion with Proteas Heinrich Klaasen, who is currently one of the best six-hitters in white-ball cricket.

“I spoke to Klaasen about his game and how he hits sixes with such a strong base and without losing his position (shape) and he told me about it. He spoke to me in detail and even during the match we were talking about how to attack balls of different lengths, he shared all of it with me”, said Aniket.

The newcomer has also expressed his desire to learn about the techniques of Mumbai Indians’ (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya.

“When I meet Hardik, I’ll ask him about his bat flow”, stated the 23-year-old.

SRH will face MI on April 17 at the Wankhede Stadium.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Aniket Verma
DC vs SRH
IPL 2025
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad

