Travis Head Dismissed by Mitchell Starc Again: Axar Patel Captaincy Masterstroke Gives Big Wicket for Delhi Capitals vs SRH in IPL 2025 Match

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel gave a testament to his captaincy brilliance with a masterstroke decision to dismiss explosive Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head.

Axar Patel decided to use Mitchell Starc for an extra third over out of his quota of four within the powerplay and it reaped rewards. Starc already has the edge in the matchup, having dismissed his fellow Aussie teammate five times in seven innings and struck gold once again.

The Aussie speedster was already looking good, picking up a couple of wickets in his second over and Axar’s decision to keep him going jolted SRH badly, leaving them reeling at 37 for 4 in 4.1 overs.

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan fail to fire against Delhi Capitals

Speaking about the match, the explosive SRH top order comprising Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan failed to get going and departed cheaply. While Abhishek and Ishan managed scores of 1 and 2, Head got off to a start but failed to convert it, walking back to the pavilion after a quick cameo of 12-ball 22.

Despite the early setback, SRH’s young 23-year-old recruit Aniket Verma came to the rescue and has now made amends with a solid 71-run stand for the fifth wicket with Heinrich Klaasen.

At the time of writing this report, the SRH scoreboard read 108 for 4 in 10.2 overs with Aniket Verma and Heinrich Klaasen currently batting in the middle.

