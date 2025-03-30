News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Travis Head Dismissed by Mitchell Starc Again: Axar Patel Captaincy Masterstroke Gives Big Wicket for Delhi Capitals vs SRH in IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 30, 2025

Travis Head Dismissed by Mitchell Starc Again: Axar Patel Captaincy Masterstroke Gives Big Wicket for Delhi Capitals vs SRH in IPL 2025 Match

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The timing of the wicket was extremely crucial as Head was starting to look dangerous.

Travis Head Dismissed by Mitchell Starc Again: Axar Patel Captaincy Masterstroke Gives Big Wicket for Delhi Capitals vs SRH in IPL 2025 Match

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel gave a testament to his captaincy brilliance with a masterstroke decision to dismiss explosive Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head.

Axar Patel decided to use Mitchell Starc for an extra third over out of his quota of four within the powerplay and it reaped rewards. Starc already has the edge in the matchup, having dismissed his fellow Aussie teammate five times in seven innings and struck gold once again.

The Aussie speedster was already looking good, picking up a couple of wickets in his second over and Axar’s decision to keep him going jolted SRH badly, leaving them reeling at 37 for 4 in 4.1 overs.

The timing of the wicket was extremely crucial as Head was starting to look dangerous.

ALSO READ:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan fail to fire against Delhi Capitals

Speaking about the match, the explosive SRH top order comprising Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan failed to get going and departed cheaply. While Abhishek and Ishan managed scores of 1 and 2, Head got off to a start but failed to convert it, walking back to the pavilion after a quick cameo of 12-ball 22.

Despite the early setback, SRH’s young 23-year-old recruit Aniket Verma came to the rescue and has now made amends with a solid 71-run stand for the fifth wicket with Heinrich Klaasen.

At the time of writing this report, the SRH scoreboard read 108 for 4 in 10.2 overs with Aniket Verma and Heinrich Klaasen currently batting in the middle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Mitchell Starc
Travis Head

Related posts

Aniket Verma Keeps Up With Goal Set for IPL 2025 As SRH Youngster Smashes Delhi Capitals in Vizag

Aniket Verma Keeps Up With Goal Set for IPL 2025 As SRH Youngster Smashes Delhi Capitals in Vizag

He scored a 13-ball-36 in the previous match.
5:37 pm
Sreejita Sen

Jake Fraser-McGurk Pulls of an AB De Villiers; Takes a Flying Catch Near Boundary in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

ABD had taken the catch during a match against SRH back in IPL 2018.
6:00 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
A 25-year-old leg spinner from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Zeeshan Ansari played in the U-19 World Cup 2016 with Rishabh Pant.

Who Is Zeeshan Ansari, Rishabh Pant’s U19 Batchmate Making His IPL Debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025?

A 25-year-old leg spinner from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Zeeshan played in the U-19 World Cup 2016 for India U-19.
5:17 pm
Darpan Jain
Aniket Verma Sunrisers Hyderabad DC vs SRH IPL 2025

How Aniket Verma Impressed SRH With An Irresistible Performance in the IPL 2025 Trials

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aniket Verma has impressed so far in IPL 2025.
5:54 pm
Vishnu PN
Aakash Chopra Predicts BIG Future for Sai Sudharsan After IPL 2025 Heroics

‘This Guy Will Play’: Former India Player Predicts BIG Future for Gujarat Titans Youngster After IPL 2025 Heroics

He scored 63 runs at a strike of 153.65 last night.
5:06 pm
Sreejita Sen
Virendra Sehwag Brutally Slams Rohit Sharma After His Single Digit Score in the IPL 2025 Clash Against Gujarat Titans

‘When Has He Done That?’: Former India Player Brutally Slams Rohit Sharma After His Single Digit Score Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

He scored eight runs against GT.
4:32 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.