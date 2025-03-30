News
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have dropped Simarjeet Singh from playing XI, and Zeeshan Anasri makes his IPL debut.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 30, 2025

Why Is Simarjeet Singh Not in SRH Playing XI for the Clash vs Delhi Capitals, 25-Year-Old Spinner Set To Make Debut

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

At the toss, Pat Cummins confirmed one change in the team, with Simarjeet Singh not playing in the XI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have dropped Simarjeet Singh from playing XI, and Zeeshan Anasri makes his IPL debut.

After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam. At the toss, Pat Cummins confirmed one change in the team, with Simarjeet Singh not playing in the XI.

This is a strange move by the Orange Army since Simarjeet looked in good rhythm in the first two games. He snared two wickets in the opening game and was slightly expensive in the second game, but that shouldn’t be enough to drop him.

He is named in the impact player substitutes, which suggests he is not injured and is good to come at any stage if required. That also means he can be used as an impact player, even though it looks unlikely since Cummins cleared Simajreet is out.

ALSO READ:

SRH might bring in either Adam Zampa, who has played as an impact player in both games this season, or Wiaan Mulder, who is also in the substitutes but hasn’t played any IPL games. They are going with only three overseas players in the main XI, which has been their trend in IPL 2025.

Who is Zeeshan Ansari making his IPL debut for SRH?

To replace Simarjeet Singh, SRH brought Zeeshan Ansari in the main XI for this clash against Delhi Capitals. Zeeshan is a leg spinner who impressed in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League (UPT20) 2024, where he was the leading wicket-taker.

The 25-year-old snared 24 wickets at 13.25 runs apiece and conceded only 7.60 runs per over, including a five-wicket haul, in 12 innings. He is a genuine wicket-taker in the middle overs who can bowl defensively in death overs.

He had an economy rate of 7.40 in the final five overs of the tournament, which suggests his ability to stop run flow. Overall, Zeeshan has played only a solitary T20 for Uttar Pradesh, where he went wicketless in his four-over spell.

Further, he has played in five First Class matches, grabbing 17 wickets at an average of 30.76 in nine outings. Zampa wasn’t as effective in the first two matches, so SRH must have pondered giving someone else a go and replacing one of the main players with Wiaan Mulder or any other pacer in the second innings.

IPL 2025
Simarjeet Singh
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Zeeshan Ansari

