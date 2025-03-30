News
DC vs SRH Playing 11 IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 30, 2025

DC vs SRH Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players and Likely Batting Order for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Match 

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

KL Rahul has returned to the Delhi Capitals squad and will go straight into the playing XI.

DC vs SRH Playing 11 IPL 2025

Match No. 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Delhi Capitals pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants. Chasing 210, they were struggling at 113/6, but Vipraj Nigam’s quick 39 off 15 balls and Ashutosh Sharma’s unbeaten 66 off 31 helped them secure a remarkable victory.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have so far played two games in IPL 2025, winning one and losing one. They lost their most recent game against Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets. Travis Head made 47 off 28 balls and Aniket Verma 36 off 13, taking them to 190, but their bowlers were unable to prevent the opposing team from chasing down the target.

DC vs SRH Playing 11

Delhi Capitals are likely to make one change to their team, while Sunrisers Hyderabad might stick with the same lineup.

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

KL Rahul has returned to the Delhi Capitals squad and will go straight into the playing XI.

DC XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Players: Karun Nair, Mukesh Kumar, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande

DC Batting Order:

  • Openers: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis
  • No.3: Abishek Porel
  • Middle-order: KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma
  • Lower-order: Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar (likely impact player)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad did not play well in their previous match both with batting and bowling, but they are a good team and will probably maintain the same playing XI.

SRH XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Impact Players: Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder

SRH Batting Order:

  • Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head
  • No.3: Ishan Kishan
  • Middle-order: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar
  • Lower-order: Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa (likely impact player)

