DC vs SRH Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players and Likely Batting Order for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Match 

KL Rahul has returned to the Delhi Capitals squad and will go straight into the playing XI.

Match No. 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Delhi Capitals pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants. Chasing 210, they were struggling at 113/6, but Vipraj Nigam’s quick 39 off 15 balls and Ashutosh Sharma’s unbeaten 66 off 31 helped them secure a remarkable victory.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have so far played two games in IPL 2025, winning one and losing one. They lost their most recent game against Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets. Travis Head made 47 off 28 balls and Aniket Verma 36 off 13, taking them to 190, but their bowlers were unable to prevent the opposing team from chasing down the target.

DC vs SRH Playing 11

Delhi Capitals are likely to make one change to their team, while Sunrisers Hyderabad might stick with the same lineup.

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

DC XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Players: Karun Nair, Mukesh Kumar, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande

DC Batting Order:

Openers: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis No.3: Abishek Porel

Abishek Porel Middle-order: KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma

KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma Lower-order: Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar (likely impact player)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad did not play well in their previous match both with batting and bowling, but they are a good team and will probably maintain the same playing XI.

SRH XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Impact Players: Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder

SRH Batting Order:

Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head No.3: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan Middle-order: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar Lower-order: Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa (likely impact player)

