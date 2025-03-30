‘More He Bats, The Better’ – Rahul Dravid Hails Rajasthan Royals Star as ‘One of Their Best’ in IPL 2025

Two games, two losses, and the Rajasthan Royals are already under pressure. But for a team that often starts slow and grows into the tournament, there’s no panic in the camp—only a focus on getting the pieces in place. And one of those key pieces, perhaps the most important one, is at the heart of a bold strategic shift this year.

Rajasthan Royals are chasing a new formula in IPL 2025: same core, slightly reimagined roles. Their batting remains top-heavy, their bowling still reliant on match-ups and pace, but there’s one move that stands out. A promotion that reflects belief, not just in ability, but in temperament, maturity, and upside.

That move? Elevating a player previously seen as a finisher into the top order. Someone who’s no longer just a promising talent with flashes of brilliance, but someone the Royals believe can be a match-winner across formats, across conditions.

Rahul Dravid has a plan for Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag is no longer the ‘project’. He’s the plan.

After years of floating around the middle and lower-middle order, Parag finally found his groove in IPL 2024. Batting at No. 4, he piled up 573 runs at an average of 52.09 and a strike rate of 149.2—a campaign that turned heads and silenced long-time critics. This year, the Royals have gone one step further. He’s now their No. 3, their anchor and aggressor in one, the batter who they want facing the most deliveries.

“Riyan is one of our best batters, let’s be honest. And we want to give him as many balls as we possibly can. Twenty overs is a very short time and the more balls Riyan Parag bats for us, the better it is for us as a team,” Rahul Dravid said.

It’s a simple logic, and yet a bold one. In the Royals’ setup—where they field only six proper batters most games—elevating someone to No. 3 means they’ve backed him to do the heavy lifting. Parag is now backed to do the big innings, the momentum shifts and also the smart consolidations.

It’s not just the runs. It’s how he’s leading, too. With Sanju Samson still nursing a finger injury and restricted to playing as an Impact substitute, Parag has also stepped in as captain. And while results haven’t gone their way yet—losses to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders—his on-field decisions have drawn praise.

“Even in the game against KKR, his brave decision to bring himself on [to bowl], realising that the wicket was turning… that was a brave decision and a correct decision,” said Dravid. “He’s been very impressive.”

There’s a certain calmness to Parag this year, a clarity that wasn’t always evident in the past. Maybe it’s the leadership role, maybe it’s just time. He’s no longer trying to prove that he belongs; he’s acting like someone who knows he does.

Big Weekend for Rajasthan Royals

Sunday’s clash against Chennai Super Kings is Guwahati’s final game of the season, and Parag’s last chance to put on a show in front of his home fans. It’s also shaping up as a must-win for the Royals after two early losses. Another defeat would leave them scrambling early in the season.

Parag still needs to justify the faith Dravid and Co. have in him this time. He scored just 4 and 25 in his two innings so far, but it is not alarming yet.

“Honestly, the move to No. 3 was a positive move to try and give him more time to bat. And we know how destructive a player he is… if he gets more time, then he can score more runs and that can benefit the team,” Dravid said.

The Royals’ approach—light on batting depth, focused on match-winners—is unconventional in the IPL, especially with soaring scoring rates. But Dravid sees no need to rethink just yet. “We actually had seven bowling options in the playing XI… Hasaranga at No. 8, Shimron at eight, Jofra at nine… I think there’s enough depth.”

