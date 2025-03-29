News
'F*uck Off' - WATCH Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore Face Off As Angry Reaction Met With Abuse During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Game
watch
Last updated: March 30, 2025

‘F*ck Off’ – WATCH Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore Face Off As Angry Reaction Met With Abuse During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Game

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened on the 17th over when the pressure was building up for MI.

'F*uck Off' - WATCH Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore Face Off As Angry Reaction Met With Abuse During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Game

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) GT vs MI match, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya momentarily lost his cool, where he could be spotted cussing opposition bowler Sai Kishore.

The incident happened on the 17th over when the pressure was building up for MI with a steep ask of 81 runs from 33 balls to win.

On the third ball of the over, Hardik played one delivery straight back to the GT spinner following which he could be spotted mouthing the words ‘F*ck Off’ and waving his hands in derision. Sai Kishore then gave Pandya a stare down, to which Hardik walked up to the GT player before the umpires came and intervened.

Incidentally, Hardik had hit Kishore for a boundary on the previous ball.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians on the verge of second consecutive loss in IPL 2025

Speaking about the match, it seems that Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians side are headed for a second straight loss this season.

After restricting Gujarat Titans to 196 for 8 in 20 overs, MI made a dismal start. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton departed cheaply for scores of 8 and 6 respectively.

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav, however, made some amends with a 62-run stand but neither of them could reach their fifty. Tilak departed for 39 while SKY narrowly missed it after returning to the pavilion on 48.

The GT bowlers have looked extremely disciplined so far and are on the brink of almost wrapping up th contest.

At the time of writing this report, the MI scoreboard read 146 for 6 in 18.4 overs with Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner currently batting at the crease.

