News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
hardik pandya run out rahul tewatia ipl 2025 gt vs mi
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 29, 2025

Hardik Pandya Runs Out Rahul Tewatia For A Duck With Brilliant Throw In GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

It was a comedic mix-up between Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia that led to the run-out

hardik pandya run out rahul tewatia ipl 2025 gt vs mi

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya showed off his brilliant fielding skills during Saturday’s clash against Gujarat Titans with a sensational run out of Rahul Tewatia.

In Deepak Chahar’s bowling in the 19th over, Chahar’s fuller length ball was hit straight to mid-off by Sherfane Rutherford who called for a quick single before sending back Tewatia who was well outside the crease at the non-striker’s end.

That’s when Pandya pounced on the chance and lit up the stumps at the bowler’s end before Tewatia could land his bat inside the line. Rutherford still thought the single was on, but the umpire has already sent it to the Third umpire, making the ball dead.

As a result, Tewatia had to return back to the dug-out without scoring a single run and without facing a single ball.

More to follow…

Gujarat Titans
Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians

Related posts

[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Cleans Up Rohit Sharma in First Over With an Impeccable Scrambled Seam Delivery in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Cleans Up Rohit Sharma in First Over With an Impeccable Scrambled Seam Delivery in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

10:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: RR are more suited to the conditions and has previous experience playing here, so they should win.

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

9:51 pm
Darpan Jain
DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: DC have more experience playing in Visakhapatnam and have a slightly better bowling attack, so they should win.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 10 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

9:00 pm
Darpan Jain
[WATCH] Hardik Pandya Gives Shubman Gill Funny Stare After 4th Dismissal in 18 Balls | GT vs MI, IPL 2025

[WATCH] Hardik Pandya Gives Shubman Gill Funny Stare After 4th Dismissal in 18 Balls | GT vs MI, IPL 2025

Pandya got MI their first breakthrough with the wicket.
9:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost their second match of the IPL 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 50 runs.

3 Must Changes CSK Playing XI for IPL 2025 Needs After Brutal Expose by RCB in Chepauk

CSK have been poor tactically in IPL 2025 and haven't quite nailed their playing combination.
8:24 pm
Sandip Pawar
kkr kolkata knight riders ipl 2025

India Coaching Staff to Be Cut Before England Tour? KKR Could Eye Gautam Gambhir’s Support Staff

The national team's loss could be the IPL franchise's gain
8:14 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.