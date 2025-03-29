Hardik Pandya Runs Out Rahul Tewatia For A Duck With Brilliant Throw In GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

It was a comedic mix-up between Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia that led to the run-out

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya showed off his brilliant fielding skills during Saturday’s clash against Gujarat Titans with a sensational run out of Rahul Tewatia.

In Deepak Chahar’s bowling in the 19th over, Chahar’s fuller length ball was hit straight to mid-off by Sherfane Rutherford who called for a quick single before sending back Tewatia who was well outside the crease at the non-striker’s end.

That’s when Pandya pounced on the chance and lit up the stumps at the bowler’s end before Tewatia could land his bat inside the line. Rutherford still thought the single was on, but the umpire has already sent it to the Third umpire, making the ball dead.

As a result, Tewatia had to return back to the dug-out without scoring a single run and without facing a single ball.

