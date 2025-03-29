News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Cleans Up Rohit Sharma in First Over With an Impeccable Scrambled Seam Delivery in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash
watch
Last updated: March 29, 2025

[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Cleans Up Rohit Sharma in First Over With an Impeccable Scrambled Seam Delivery in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Cleans Up Rohit Sharma in First Over With an Impeccable Scrambled Seam Delivery in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj bowled an incredible scrambled seam delivery to get rid of Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma during the ongoing GT vs MI clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Siraj drew first blood, as early as just the fourth ball of the first over. It was a brilliant comeback from Siraj too, who was taken for consecutive boundaries on the previous two deliveries.

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians in early pressure after Gujarat Titans set a chase of 197

Gujarat Titans posted a total of 196 for 8 in their 20 overs after being put to bat first by MI skipper Hardik Pandya. Openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan gave them a solid foundation with a flourishing 78-run opening stand. While Shubman failed to convert his start departing for 38, Sai Sudarshan continued his sublime form this season with his second fifty in as many games.

Sudarshan then scripted another fifty-run stand with Jos Buttler before the Englishman fell for 39. It was only towards the back end of the innings that MI managed to find breakthroughs, picking up six wickets in the last five overs to restrict GT under 200.

At the time of writing this report, MI have started with their chase with the scoreboard reading 32 for 1 in 3.3 overs. Tilak Varma and Ryan Rickelton are currently batting in the middle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

GT vs MI
IPL 2025
Mohammed Siraj
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

hardik pandya run out rahul tewatia ipl 2025 gt vs mi

Hardik Pandya Runs Out Rahul Tewatia For A Duck With Brilliant Throw In GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

It was a comedic mix-up between Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia that led to the run-out
9:38 pm
Samarnath Soory
[WATCH] Hardik Pandya Gives Shubman Gill Funny Stare After 4th Dismissal in 18 Balls | GT vs MI, IPL 2025

[WATCH] Hardik Pandya Gives Shubman Gill Funny Stare After 4th Dismissal in 18 Balls | GT vs MI, IPL 2025

Pandya got MI their first breakthrough with the wicket.
9:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

[WATCH] RCB Dressing Room Behind the Scenes After Victory Over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

The players and support staff were visibly jubilant after the win.
9:24 pm
Darpan Jain
pathirana kohli helmet csk vs rcb ipl 2025

Matheesha Patirana Hits Virat Kohli on Helmet, Apologises; RCB Legend Slams 6, 4 After Concussion Test [WATCH]

Kohli was visibly shaken as the ball crashed into his helmet.
8:11 pm
CX Staff Writer
MS Dhoni stumping Phil Salt CSK vs RCB IPL 2025

MS Dhoni Stumping Brilliance Leaves Phil Salt in Shock As CSK Break RCB Opening Stand in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

His moment of brilliance was appreciated by the bowler.
8:05 pm
Vishnu PN

Harshit Rana Brings in Unique Celebration on Dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal, Redeems Himself After Drop Catch in IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

March 26, 2025
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.