[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Cleans Up Rohit Sharma in First Over With an Impeccable Scrambled Seam Delivery in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj bowled an incredible scrambled seam delivery to get rid of Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma during the ongoing GT vs MI clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Siraj drew first blood, as early as just the fourth ball of the first over. It was a brilliant comeback from Siraj too, who was taken for consecutive boundaries on the previous two deliveries.

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

What a ball siraj bro..Rohit sharma should retire from IPL before MI benched him#GTvMI #MIvsGTpic.twitter.com/cBvERDIrji — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) March 29, 2025

Mumbai Indians in early pressure after Gujarat Titans set a chase of 197

Gujarat Titans posted a total of 196 for 8 in their 20 overs after being put to bat first by MI skipper Hardik Pandya. Openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan gave them a solid foundation with a flourishing 78-run opening stand. While Shubman failed to convert his start departing for 38, Sai Sudarshan continued his sublime form this season with his second fifty in as many games.

Sudarshan then scripted another fifty-run stand with Jos Buttler before the Englishman fell for 39. It was only towards the back end of the innings that MI managed to find breakthroughs, picking up six wickets in the last five overs to restrict GT under 200.

At the time of writing this report, MI have started with their chase with the scoreboard reading 32 for 1 in 3.3 overs. Tilak Varma and Ryan Rickelton are currently batting in the middle.

