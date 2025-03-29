News
[WATCH] Hardik Pandya Gives Shubman Gill Funny Stare After 4th Dismissal in 18 Balls | GT vs MI, IPL 2025
watch
Last updated: March 29, 2025

[WATCH] Hardik Pandya Gives Shubman Gill Funny Stare After 4th Dismissal in 18 Balls | GT vs MI, IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Pandya got MI their first breakthrough with the wicket.

[WATCH] Hardik Pandya Gives Shubman Gill Funny Stare After 4th Dismissal in 18 Balls | GT vs MI, IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya gave Shubman Gill an unique send-off with a funny stare after dismissing Gujarat Titans (GT) captain during the ongoing GT vs MI clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the third ball of the ninth over. Gill went for a pull and connected with the middle of the bat but the ball unfortunately did not travel the distance and was eventually caught by Naman Dhir.

Incidentally, this was the fourth time Pandya dismissed Gill in five innings in the IPL, or more precisely, in just 18 balls. Gill has a paltry average of 2.75 against Pandya and a SR of just 61.1.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Gujarat Titans make a solid start

Speaking about the match, GT openers Sai Sudarshan and Shubman Gill got them off to a flying start with a solid 78-run opening stand.

Gill eventually departed for 38 off 27 as Hardik Pandya got MI their first breakthrough of the game.

At the time of writing this report, the GT scoreboard read 123 for 1 in 13.1 overs with Jos Buttler and Sai Sudarshan currently batting in the middle.

MI will need to make inroads soon to put a halt to the GT run flow as the duo of Buttler and Sudarshan are on the brink of completing another fifty run partnership.

Notably, both GT and MI are coming into this encounter and the back of defeats against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively and will be looking to get their first points of the season tonight.



GT vs MI
Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
Shubman Gill

