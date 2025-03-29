News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Washington Sundar
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 29, 2025

Why is Washington Sundar Not in First-Choice Gujarat Titans Playing XI for IPL 2025?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

GT has instead preferred Sai Kishore.

Washington Sundar

India and Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Washington Sundar have not been the priority of the franchise and have failed to find a spot in the playing XI in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. In his place, the GT selectors have preferred Sai Kishore instead.

Kishore stands out as one of the finest defensive spinners, leveraging his left-arm angle effectively. While Sundar is a precise off-spinner, Kishore emerges as the stronger choice for T20s.

Gujarat Titans already have Shahrukh, whose part-time off-spin can be handy in favorable matchups. However, much like his batting, his bowling potential has been underutilized in the IPL.

On paper, Sundar adds batting depth, but he struggles significantly against high-speed deliveries and lacks the ability to consistently clear the ropes. His role in the lineup doesn’t allow for promotion, making his batting contributions minimal in T20s. By opting for Sai Kishore instead, GT gains greater variety in their spin attack, someone who can deliver clinical performances comparable to Sundar’s across different conditions.

ALSO READ:

Gujarat Titans looking to use Washington Sundar as Impact Player

For a second consecutive match in IPL 2025, GT have opted to keep Sundar as an Impact Player option.

Sundar’s utility can thus be maximised by introducing him as an impact substitute, which could significantly strengthen the Titans’ batting depth in the second innings. This strategic selection of Sundar gives the GT team flexibility.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Washington Sundar

Related posts

Will Jacks

Why is Will Jacks Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

7:45 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
vignesh puthur mumbai indians playing xi gt vs mi ipl 0225

Why is Vignesh Puthur Dropped From Mumbai Indians from Playing XI vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

7:26 pm
CX Staff Writer
Shreyas Iyer ipl 2025 pbks vs gt

‘Always Aggressive In Approach’: Former Mumbai Indians Batter Hails Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been going through a purple patch having won the IPL 2024, SMAT 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025
6:35 pm
Samarnath Soory
Ambati Rayudu Gives Fitting Reply to a RCB Fan Page's 'Missing' Pun After their Win in IPL 2025

Former CSK Player Gives Fitting Reply to a RCB Fan Page’s ‘Missing’ Pun After their Win in IPL 2025

He represented CSK from 2018 to 2023.
6:22 pm
Sreejita Sen
Krunal Pandya

RCB Star Injured While Taking Catch During CSK Game in IPL 2025

He was recruited by RCB for INR 5.75 crores.
6:09 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Aakash Chopra Suggests Mumbai Indians to Include Will Jacks in their Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Former India Player Suggests Mumbai Indians to Include THIS England Batter in their Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

He scored 230 runs in IPL 2024 including a match-winning century.
4:04 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.