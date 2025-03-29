Why is Washington Sundar Not in First-Choice Gujarat Titans Playing XI for IPL 2025?

GT has instead preferred Sai Kishore.

India and Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Washington Sundar have not been the priority of the franchise and have failed to find a spot in the playing XI in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. In his place, the GT selectors have preferred Sai Kishore instead.

Kishore stands out as one of the finest defensive spinners, leveraging his left-arm angle effectively. While Sundar is a precise off-spinner, Kishore emerges as the stronger choice for T20s.

Gujarat Titans already have Shahrukh, whose part-time off-spin can be handy in favorable matchups. However, much like his batting, his bowling potential has been underutilized in the IPL.

On paper, Sundar adds batting depth, but he struggles significantly against high-speed deliveries and lacks the ability to consistently clear the ropes. His role in the lineup doesn’t allow for promotion, making his batting contributions minimal in T20s. By opting for Sai Kishore instead, GT gains greater variety in their spin attack, someone who can deliver clinical performances comparable to Sundar’s across different conditions.

Gujarat Titans looking to use Washington Sundar as Impact Player

For a second consecutive match in IPL 2025, GT have opted to keep Sundar as an Impact Player option.

Sundar’s utility can thus be maximised by introducing him as an impact substitute, which could significantly strengthen the Titans’ batting depth in the second innings. This strategic selection of Sundar gives the GT team flexibility.

