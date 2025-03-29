Former India Player Suggests Mumbai Indians to Include THIS England Batter in their Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

He scored 230 runs in IPL 2024 including a match-winning century.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Mumbai Indians (MI) should play England’s Will Jacks in their clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The English batter made his IPL debut last year for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against his current team. He notched up 230 runs at a strike rate of 175.57 last season, including a match-winning century against GT, whom they will face tonight.

“I would say you should play Will Jacks because he scored a hundred the last time he played here. He was hitting sixes against Rashid Khan. He was playing for Bengaluru at that time,” said Chopra.

Previously, Jacks went berserk against the Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. He put up a ton in just 41 balls at a blazing strike-rate of 243.90. This jaw-dropping knock included double the number of sixes (10) than fours (five). He specifically took on the Titans’ Rashid Khan to hit four sixes and a boundary to notch up his century while finishing off the match.

ALSO READ:

Chopra Advised Mumbai Indians to Play Will Jacks vs GT

The English batter featured in Mumbai’s opening match against the Chennai Super Kings. He scored 11 runs and helped dismiss his fellow countryman Sam Curran. As MI’s skipper Hardik Pandya is making a comeback into the squad after facing a one-match ban, he will have to choose between Jacks and Ryan Rickelton.

Former player Aakash Chopra has advised the five-time IPL champions to keep Jacks in their playing XI based on his previous edition heroics against Gujarat.

“If Hardik is playing, you can drop one of Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks because someone will go out. So play Will Jacks and drop Rickelton, and get Robin Minz to keep”, said Chopra in his YouTube channel.

He also predicted that they might play Reece Topley as well. He feels that shuffling the playing XI will be MI’s pressure point for tonight’s fixture against GT.

“The difference with Hardik coming in is that along with Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner, you can also play Reece Topley. In my opinion, this will be the biggest focus in this match”, he stated.

After losing their opening fixtures, both franchises will search for their first win of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.