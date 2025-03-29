News
MS Dhoni came to bat even after Ravichandran Ashwin when he had an opportunity to promote himself and give CSK a shot to win.
Last updated: March 29, 2025

Former India Teammate Takes a Dig at MS Dhoni for Batting at No.9 Against RCB

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Dhoni came to bat even after Ravichandran Ashwin when he had an opportunity to promote himself and give CSK a shot to win.

MS Dhoni came to bat even after Ravichandran Ashwin when he had an opportunity to promote himself and give CSK a shot to win.

Virender Sehwag has taken a jibe at MS Dhoni, who has been facing ample criticism for batting at No.9 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Dhoni came to bat even after Ravichandran Ashwin when he had an opportunity to promote himself and give CSK a shot to win.

On Cricbuzz, the anchor asked Sehwag’s opinion on Dhoni’s batting position, to which Sehwag made a humorous remark, exclaiming he came to bat early. Later, he explained that the former CSK captain doesn’t promote himself and comes only in the last two overs.

“He came early, no? Only 16 overs were done when he came, but usually, he comes in the 19th or 20th over. So, he came early. Either he has come early, or his batters lose wickets early. He and his team have decided that MS Dhoni will face only a few balls, and he is doing that. Now it’s up to you to get our early or late; he will come in the 17th or 18th over only.”

Clearly, Sehwag is not pleased with MS Dhoni’s usage, for he feels that Dhoni can still come early and let his bat do the talking. He eventually scored 30 runs in 16 balls, including three boundaries and two maximums, but those runs meant nothing since they came in a losing cause.

Why should MS Dhoni not bat low for CSK in the batting order?

While MS Dhoni’s demotion in the previous seasons was understandable due to his knee issues, he has recovered and hasn’t shown signs of regression. That means he can now come early in the batting order and provide his useful hitting abilities in the lower middle order.

As was visible in the last game, he still has the power to bat briskly and has better technique against pacers than Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja. So, CSK must be more precise with his entry points and ensure he faces more balls than he has been to maximise his batting value.

But if MS Dhoni doesn’t want to bat up in the order, he should not play now that he is not the captain anymore. There’s no room for specialist wicketkeepers in this modern-day T20, and since teams have an extra batter in IPL, CSK can’t carry Dhoni like they have in the last few seasons.

That Dhoni provides views and crowd entertainment shouldn’t be a cover for his faulty usage or over-protection. Anything coming at the expense of winning games shouldn’t be entertained if CSK want to regain the old glory.

