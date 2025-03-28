MS Dhoni Stumping Brilliance Leaves Phil Salt in Shock As CSK Break RCB Opening Stand in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

MS Dhoni's moment of brilliance behind the wickets led to the dismissal of Phil Salt in the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper MS Dhoni produced a brilliant stumping to remove Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt during their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) game at Chepauk on Friday.

How MS Dhoni stumped Phil Salt

It was a googly from spinner Noor Ahmad that angled away, and on this occasion, Phil Salt stayed on the leg side and looked to play the drive.

However, Salt was beaten on the outside edge as he lifted his backfoot briefly before placing his foot back on the crease. Dhoni, though, had already done the damage by then and was quick with his stumping to leave the England cricketer in shock. Salt and Virat Kohli forged a 45-run stand for the first wicket.

ALSO READ:

Devdutt Padikkal walked in to bat at No 3 and began on a confident note. He amassed a six off Sam Curran in his first over and followed it up with three more boundaries in the next over. Ravichandran Ashwin struck in the eighth over of RCB’s innings with the dismissal of Devdutt Padikkal, who was caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad at extra-cover.

Captain Rajat Patidar was the batter who came in at number four. At the time of writing this report, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were 93/2 in 10.1 overs. While Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 16, whereas Rajat Patidar was not out on 11.

Phil Salt’s match-winning show vs KKR

Phil Salt, who was acquired by RCB for INR 11.50 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, was coming into the match on the back of an excellent first match against Kolkata Knight Riders. He scored a match-winning 56 runs off 31 balls against the defending champions, and in the process, he also forged a 95-run stand with Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 as he and Liam Livingstone (15*) ensured that RCB won the match with seven wickets to spare, chasing down a target of 175 in 16.2 overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.