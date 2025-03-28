Snubbed at IPL 2025 Auction, Former Mumbai Indians Star Signs Up to Play County Cricket

The batter represented Mumbai Indians in 10 IPL matches.

South African batter Dewald Brevis will now feature for the Hampshire Hawks in their Vitality T20 Blast campaign. Brevis made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2022 for the Mumbai Indians (MI). He has scored 230 runs at a strike rate of 172 in 10 matches with a highest score of 49. However, he went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

Brevis is known for playing franchise tournaments worldwide. He has made appearances in the IPL, Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Major League Cricket (MLC), and SA20. He was the sixth-highest run-getter of the recent SA20 edition, where he put up 291 runs at a strike rate of 184.17 to help MI Cape Town clinch their first title in this tournament.

Notably, the 21-year-old will also be available for Hampshire’s two County Championship fixtures during the gap in the Vitality Blast tournament. The Proteas batter will join his fellow South African Lhuan-dre Pretorius in a strong batting line-up of the 2022 champions, Hampshire.

On Joining Hampshire

Brevis stated that he is very much “excited” to join the Hampshire Hawks while emphasising their rich history in the tournament.

“I’m hugely excited about joining Hampshire Hawks for the Vitality Blast this summer, the team has a great history in the competition, and I look forward to being a part of that”, he said.

Moreover, the batter acknowledged that he is looking forward to taking the team into the finals to lift the trophy alongside his fellow countryman Pretorius. Brevis also shared his wish to win the County Championship title for Hampshire.

“It’s great we have Lhuan-dre with us as well and hopefully we can put on a good show and entertain the crowd at Utilita Bowl on our way to reaching Finals Day and lifting the trophy. I’m also looking forward to playing in the County Championship, the team were so close last year, and I hope I can help the club push for the title in 2025”, he explained.

Hampshire’s Director on Dewald Brevis

Hampshire’s director of cricket, Giles White, hailed Brevis as an “exceptional young player” while hoping that he will add strength to their fiery batting order alongside his Proteas teammate.

“Dewald is an exceptional young player who will add firepower to our batting line-up this summer. He will arrive having enjoyed good recent form, and alongside Lhuan-dre Pretorius we will have two young cricketers that are hungry to make their mark”, he stated.

The Vitality Blast 2025 will kick off on May 29.

