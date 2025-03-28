‘Pooran is a Joke’: Forgotten RCB All-rounder Lavishes Praise on LSG Star After Rollicking Start in IPL 2025

He set the stage ablaze with a 26-ball-70 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

West Indies’ star batter Nicholas Pooran came out all guns blazing against his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He scored a blistering 70 runs in just 26 balls at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 269.23. His fierce knock included six sixes and as many over boundaries to power Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to clinch a maiden win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowler Wayne Parnell was in awe to witness this brilliant performance by Pooran. He took to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his reaction and heap praise on the LSG star for his outstanding power-hitting game.

“Nicholas Pooran is a joke”, wrote the Proteas player.

Nicholas Pooran is a joke 🙆🏻‍♂️😮‍💨 #IPL2025 — Wayne Parnell (@WayneParnell) March 27, 2025

Nicholas Pooran Continues Red-hot Form

Previously, the Windies star notched up 75 runs against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at an astonishing strike rate of 250 during LSG’s first IPL match this season. However, Ashutosh Sharma’s 66 not-out (off 31 balls) heroics snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

ALSO READ:

Pant’s concerning form

Irrespective of the results, LSG has put up two big scores in two of their IPL 2025 matches so far. They scored a mammoth 209 runs in the first match facing DC, followed by 190 against SRH. But their newly recruited skipper Rishabh Pant‘s form has contrasted with the team’s total.

Following the release from DC, his former franchise, LSG bought Pant’s services for a whopping price of INR 27 crore. This also made him the highest-paid player in the history of IPL.

But the 26-year-old has not lived up to the expectations in the first two games of this 18th edition. After a six-ball duck on his LSG debut, he departed for a run-a-ball 15 against the Men in Orange. Though LSG secured a win, Pant’s below-par form will be under scrutiny.

The Pant-led LSG will take on Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, on April 1.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.