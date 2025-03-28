News
How a Rishabh Pant Masterstroke Saw LSG Unlock Best of Nicholas Pooran in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 28, 2025

How a Rishabh Pant Masterstroke Saw LSG Unlock Best of Nicholas Pooran in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He reached his fifty in just 18 balls.

How a Rishabh Pant Masterstroke Saw LSG Unlock Best of Nicholas Pooran in IPL 2025

Nicholas Pooran played a blistering knock of 70 runs from just 26 balls to help Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secure a dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The former SRH batter, who is batting at number three this season, took apart the SRH bowlers as LSG comfortably chased down 191 runs in only 16.1 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Pooran came in to bat early, facing the tenth ball of LSG’s run chase in Hyderabad. He wasted no time in attacking the bowlers, smashing them to all parts of the ground.

He reached his fifty in just 18 balls, making it his third-fastest in IPL history, while keeping the SRH bowlers under pressure throughout his stay at the crease.

Pooran Reflects on His Batting Strengths

Speaking after the match, Nicholas Pooran mentioned that he has never specifically worked on his bat speed, attributing it to natural talent. He expressed his happiness about the hard work he has put in over the years, stating that it is now paying off on the field and helping his team win matches.

“I’ve never worked on my bat speed, I’m just blessed with incredible talent,” he said. “I am really happy that I have put in the work over the years and I am getting the reward on the cricket field and winning games for my team as well,” Pooran said.

ALSO READ:

Pant’s Strategy Behind Promoting Pooran

The team had to choose between Nicholas Pooran or Rishabh Pant for a top-order role. In the end, they decided to let Pooran bat at number three, while Pant moved down to the middle order.

Pant explained after his first win as LSG captain that the main idea was to allow Pooran to play with complete freedom. He acknowledged Pooran’s ability to cause damage lower down the order but felt it was important to give someone the responsibility to go out and play aggressively. Pant praised Pooran’s batting, calling it outstanding for the team.

“Mostly the thought was to give freedom to him. We know what damage he can do down the order. I like that freedom too, but you have got to give someone that charge that you have to go and express yourself. The way he has been batting is phenomenal for us,” Pant said after the match.

IPL 2025
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Nicholas Pooran
RIshabh Pant

