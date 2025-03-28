Why Harshal Patel’s Catch of Ayush Badoni During SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Game Should Have Been Reviewed

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harshal Patel took the catch off Adam Zampa's ball to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) held their nerve to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets to clinch their first victory of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

Lucknow Super Giants suffered a few hiccups here and there during their run chase of 191, but knocks from Nicholas Pooran (70) and Mitchell Marsh (52) ensued that they crossed the finish line with 23 balls to spare.

One of the biggest talking points of the game in Hyderabad was Harshal Patel’s catch off Adam Zampa to dismiss Ayush Badoni in the 14th over.



Why Harshal Patel’s catch should have been reviewed

Adam Zampa bowled a fuller length googly on off-stump to Ayush Badoni, who went for a slog sweep but all he could manage was a top-edge. That top-edge flew towards Harshal Patel at deep midwicket, who came running in and made a diving effort to take the catch.

However, Harshal Patel covered quite a lot of distance before taking the catch with the dive, eventually landing just above the ground. LSG’s Ayush Badoni, however, should have reviewed Harshal’s because Harshal, for one, didn’t seem like he had complete control over the ball when he took the catch, as he threw the ball away in no time. Law 33.3 of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which pertains to making a catch, in fact confirms the same.

“The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement,” states the law.

Past similar incidents



A similar incident happened during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Australia. Travis Head played a miscued pull shot off Varun Chakravarthy and holed it out to Shubman Gill at long-off. Gill took a clean catch but the main concern was that he had covered a lot of distance. While the dismissal was given, the umpire gave a warning to Gill over the catch.

One of the most infamous incidents also took place during the 1999 ODI World Cup Super Six clash between Australia and South Africa. Australia were looking to chase down 272. It was in the 31st over of the chase when the incident happened. Lance Klusener bowled a full length delivery to Steve Waugh, who looked to flick it towards mid-wicket.

Steve Waugh found Herschelle Gibbs, who seemingly took the catch but immediately threw the ball in the air, with South Africa eventually “dropping the World Cup”. Australia, who would beat South Africa in a thriller in the 1999 World Cup semi-final, went on to clinch the World Cup by getting the better of Pakistan in the final.

