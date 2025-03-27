News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Nicholas Pooran Sends Flying Kiss To Dugout After Massive Six off Adam Zampa to Get to 18-ball Fifty in SRH vs LSG in IPL 2025 [WATCH]
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 27, 2025

Nicholas Pooran Sends Flying Kiss To Dugout After Massive Six off Adam Zampa to Get to 18-ball Fifty in SRH vs LSG in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

He went on to post 70 runs off 26.

Nicholas Pooran Sends Flying Kiss To Dugout After Massive Six off Adam Zampa to Get to 18-ball Fifty in SRH vs LSG in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

During the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) Nicholas Pooran took bowlers to the cleaners with his 18-ball half century against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He smashed a humongous six off Adam Zampa in the second tier of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to reach the landmark figure. Pooran celebrated with a flying kiss towards the dugout.

Watch the video here:

Nicholas Pooran Show in Hyderabad

Ahead of the SRH vs LSG clash, the netizens fans speculated a 300+ score courtesy of their top-order batters, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and new addition Ishan Kishan. However, Shardul Thakur spoiled the party with back-to-back wickets of Abhishek and Kishan in the third over. After going unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, Thakur forged a comeback no one imagined.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The CX Pod (@cricxtasypod)

Head (47 off 28) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (32 off 28) steadied the SRH ship with some valuable contributions coming from Heinrich Klaasen (26 off 17) and Aniket Verma (36 off 13). Skipper Pat Cummins hammered three sixes to help SRH post 190/9. While four LSG bowlers returned with a wicket each, Thakur snared four wickets in his spell.

In the LSG innings, though Aiden Markram departed early, impact sub Mitchell Marsh and the West Indies star Nicholas Pooran wreaked havoc on SRH. In his 31-ball 52, Marsh struck at 167.74. Pooran, on the other hand, gave SRH bowlers a taste of their own medicine. He slammed six boundaries and sixes apiece as he made runs at a strike rate of 269.23. An applause-worthy 26-ball 70 came to an end when Cummins caught Pooran leg before wicket. However, Pooran’s masterpiece has ensured LSG don’t lose two on the trot. This was Pooran’s third consecutive 70+ score in the IPL.

ALSO READ:

Unfortunately, skipper Rishabh Pant had another underwhelming day with the willow as he scored a run-a-ball 15. Ayush Badoni made six runs at the same strike rate.

At the time of writing this report, LSG have put up 176/5 after 15 overs. They need another easy 15 runs in the next five overs. With David Miller (8) and Abdul Samad (11) in the middle, LSG are eyeing their maiden win under the new skipper.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
Nicholas Pooran
SRH vs LSG
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

Shardul Thakur Lucknow Super Giants SRH vs LSG IPL 2025

Shardul Thakur Reveals How Zaheer Khan’s Call Paved the Way For LSG Stint After Going Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Shardul Thakur finished with figures of 4/34 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
12:11 am
Vishnu PN
Chennai Super Kings CSK vs RCB IPL 2025

CSK Considering Two Changes vs RCB at Chepauk? Head Coach Drops Hints Ahead of IPL 2025 Match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their second match of IPL 2025 on Friday.
10:23 pm
Vishnu PN
lord shardul thakur srh vs lsg ipl 2025 lord thakur

‘Strike Bowler Lord Shardul’ – LSG Fans Ecstatic as Shardul Thakur Shuts Up SRH in Hyderabad with Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan wickets

He dented SRH's hopes of a 300+ score.
9:18 pm
CX Staff Writer
manimaran siddharth srh vs lsg ipl 2025 sunrisers hyderabad playing xi

Why is Manimaran Siddharth Not in Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI for SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash?

He is mentioned as an impact player sub.
9:12 pm
CX Staff Writer

Why is Avesh Khan Back in LSG Playing XI for Clash vs SRH in IPL 2025? Former SRH Star Benched to Accommodate India Pacer

He is playing his first match this season.
9:03 pm
Vishnu PN
Will Injured Matheesha Pathirana Play the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash in Chepauk Head Coach Stephen Fleming Reveals

Will Injured Matheesha Pathirana Play the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash in Chepauk? Head Coach Stephen Fleming Reveals

He missed CSK's opener against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.
9:20 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.