Nicholas Pooran Sends Flying Kiss To Dugout After Massive Six off Adam Zampa to Get to 18-ball Fifty in SRH vs LSG in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

During the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) Nicholas Pooran took bowlers to the cleaners with his 18-ball half century against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He smashed a humongous six off Adam Zampa in the second tier of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to reach the landmark figure. Pooran celebrated with a flying kiss towards the dugout.

Ahead of the SRH vs LSG clash, the netizens fans speculated a 300+ score courtesy of their top-order batters, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and new addition Ishan Kishan. However, Shardul Thakur spoiled the party with back-to-back wickets of Abhishek and Kishan in the third over. After going unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, Thakur forged a comeback no one imagined.

Head (47 off 28) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (32 off 28) steadied the SRH ship with some valuable contributions coming from Heinrich Klaasen (26 off 17) and Aniket Verma (36 off 13). Skipper Pat Cummins hammered three sixes to help SRH post 190/9. While four LSG bowlers returned with a wicket each, Thakur snared four wickets in his spell.

In the LSG innings, though Aiden Markram departed early, impact sub Mitchell Marsh and the West Indies star Nicholas Pooran wreaked havoc on SRH. In his 31-ball 52, Marsh struck at 167.74. Pooran, on the other hand, gave SRH bowlers a taste of their own medicine. He slammed six boundaries and sixes apiece as he made runs at a strike rate of 269.23. An applause-worthy 26-ball 70 came to an end when Cummins caught Pooran leg before wicket. However, Pooran’s masterpiece has ensured LSG don’t lose two on the trot. This was Pooran’s third consecutive 70+ score in the IPL.

Unfortunately, skipper Rishabh Pant had another underwhelming day with the willow as he scored a run-a-ball 15. Ayush Badoni made six runs at the same strike rate.

At the time of writing this report, LSG have put up 176/5 after 15 overs. They need another easy 15 runs in the next five overs. With David Miller (8) and Abdul Samad (11) in the middle, LSG are eyeing their maiden win under the new skipper.

