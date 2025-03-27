News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
lord shardul thakur srh vs lsg ipl 2025 lord thakur
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 27, 2025

‘Strike Bowler Lord Shardul’ – LSG Fans Ecstatic as Shardul Thakur Shuts Up SRH in Hyderabad with Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan wickets

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer

He dented SRH's hopes of a 300+ score.

lord shardul thakur srh vs lsg ipl 2025 lord thakur

Shardul Thakur continued his fairytale return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after being unsold in the auction. He snared the big wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan off successive deliveries in the SRH vs LSG clash in Hyderabad. Having opted to bowl first, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had made a brave choice at the toss with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans hyping it up as the game that they would touch 300 with the bat.

But Thakur came in with an impactful new-ball spell, picking up Abhishek (6 off 6) and Kishan (0 off 1) cheaply in the third over of the innings. Anticipation of a big score from SRH soon subsided with Shardul Thakur’s raised fingers and celebration, leaving the SRH fans in the crowd silent.

Earlier at the toss, Rishabh Pant had oozed confidence by stating that “we’ll chase whatever they score.” The pitch, worn after the first game, was expected to be slightly less scoring than the run-fest witnessed last match against Rajasthan Royals, but the twin wickets at the top dent SRH and their method of going gung-ho early at the start of the innings.

Was it all luck for Shardul, though? Probably not. As Irfan Pathan noted on social media, the discarded Indian pacer is a hard-working pacer and usually finds a way to pick wickets early in his spell.

“Shardul Thakur’s luck works for him because he works hard for his skills in domestic cricket,” Irfan tweeted.

Fans react to Shardul Thakur wrecking SRH top-order

ALSO READ:

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Abhishek Sharma
IPL 2025
Ishan Kishan
Lucknow Super Giants
Shardul Thakur
SRH vs LSG
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

Nicholas Pooran Sends Flying Kiss To Dugout After Massive Six off Adam Zampa to Get to 18-ball Fifty in SRH vs LSG in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Nicholas Pooran Sends Flying Kiss To Dugout After Massive Six off Adam Zampa to Get to 18-ball Fifty in SRH vs LSG in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

10:17 pm
Disha Asrani
manimaran siddharth srh vs lsg ipl 2025 sunrisers hyderabad playing xi

Why is Manimaran Siddharth Not in Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI for SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash?

He is mentioned as an impact player sub.
9:12 pm
CX Staff Writer

Why is Avesh Khan Back in LSG Playing XI for Clash vs SRH in IPL 2025? Former SRH Star Benched to Accommodate India Pacer

He is playing his first match this season.
9:03 pm
Vishnu PN
Will Injured Matheesha Pathirana Play the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash in Chepauk Head Coach Stephen Fleming Reveals

Will Injured Matheesha Pathirana Play the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash in Chepauk? Head Coach Stephen Fleming Reveals

He missed CSK's opener against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.
9:20 pm
Disha Asrani
CSK-Captain-Ruturaj-Gaikwad-Opens-Up-on-His-First-Reaction-to-RCB-Making-Rajat-Patidar-the-Skipper-for-IPL-2025

CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Opens Up on His First Reaction to RCB Making Rajat Patidar the Skipper for IPL 2025

RCB defeated CSK in an away game just once in 2008.
6:36 pm
Sreejita Sen
Virat Kohli Dinesh Karthik Royal Challengers Bengaluru CSK vs RCB IPL 2025

RCB Not Concerned About Spin: Relentless Virat Kohli Prepares for CSK Duel in IPL 2025

Kohli's spin struggle on a turning Chepauk deck will be noteworthy to watch.
7:31 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.