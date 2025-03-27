‘Strike Bowler Lord Shardul’ – LSG Fans Ecstatic as Shardul Thakur Shuts Up SRH in Hyderabad with Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan wickets

He dented SRH's hopes of a 300+ score.

Shardul Thakur continued his fairytale return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after being unsold in the auction. He snared the big wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan off successive deliveries in the SRH vs LSG clash in Hyderabad. Having opted to bowl first, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had made a brave choice at the toss with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans hyping it up as the game that they would touch 300 with the bat.

But Thakur came in with an impactful new-ball spell, picking up Abhishek (6 off 6) and Kishan (0 off 1) cheaply in the third over of the innings. Anticipation of a big score from SRH soon subsided with Shardul Thakur’s raised fingers and celebration, leaving the SRH fans in the crowd silent.

Earlier at the toss, Rishabh Pant had oozed confidence by stating that “we’ll chase whatever they score.” The pitch, worn after the first game, was expected to be slightly less scoring than the run-fest witnessed last match against Rajasthan Royals, but the twin wickets at the top dent SRH and their method of going gung-ho early at the start of the innings.

Was it all luck for Shardul, though? Probably not. As Irfan Pathan noted on social media, the discarded Indian pacer is a hard-working pacer and usually finds a way to pick wickets early in his spell.

“Shardul Thakur’s luck works for him because he works hard for his skills in domestic cricket,” Irfan tweeted.

Fans react to Shardul Thakur wrecking SRH top-order

Every wicket of Shardul gives me joy. I don’t know why, but I always like him whenever and wherever he plays—just one of those players full of positivity. From going unsold to this. pic.twitter.com/3s81V0TXhr — yash (@yxshh27) March 27, 2025

Shardul is that guy who'll give you zero confidence while he's playing every other day but man has something in him that he delivers most times, he'll find a way to do something. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) March 27, 2025

LORD SHARDUL THAKUR. I apologise for my sins. I apologise for hyping mere mortals in front of you. We doubt you, you prove us wrong, we don't again, you slap again. We never learn. But we love you. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 27, 2025

Even if they change the rules to bowl only one ball per over Shardul Thakur will still find a way to pick two wickets. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) March 27, 2025

Picking two wickets in an over is an art, and Lord Shardul is a Picasso of it. — Aditya (@adityakumar480) March 27, 2025

Any human who has watched Shardul bowl knows this is Lord's most dangerous delivery – Down the leg. pic.twitter.com/jGdBbwiwRS — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 27, 2025

I’ve seen many Shardul things in my life, but I’ve never seen anything more Shardul than these 2 overs — Dave (@CricketDave27) March 27, 2025

The Lord works in Shardul's ways. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 27, 2025

Shardul Thakur at it again. 🙏



Abhishek Sharma shouldn’t be disheartened. He was up against the Lord. It’s not easy. https://t.co/75enIwdj1A — Jaanvi🏏 (@that_shutterbug) March 27, 2025

