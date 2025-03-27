‘Strike Bowler Lord Shardul’ – LSG Fans Ecstatic as Shardul Thakur Shuts Up SRH in Hyderabad with Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan wickets

He dented SRH's hopes of a 300+ score.
Shardul Thakur continued his fairytale return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after being unsold in the auction. He snared the big wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan off successive deliveries in the SRH vs LSG clash in Hyderabad. Having opted to bowl first, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had made a brave choice at the toss with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans hyping it up as the game that they would touch 300 with the bat.
But Thakur came in with an impactful new-ball spell, picking up Abhishek (6 off 6) and Kishan (0 off 1) cheaply in the third over of the innings. Anticipation of a big score from SRH soon subsided with Shardul Thakur’s raised fingers and celebration, leaving the SRH fans in the crowd silent.
Earlier at the toss, Rishabh Pant had oozed confidence by stating that “we’ll chase whatever they score.” The pitch, worn after the first game, was expected to be slightly less scoring than the run-fest witnessed last match against Rajasthan Royals, but the twin wickets at the top dent SRH and their method of going gung-ho early at the start of the innings.
Was it all luck for Shardul, though? Probably not. As Irfan Pathan noted on social media, the discarded Indian pacer is a hard-working pacer and usually finds a way to pick wickets early in his spell.
“Shardul Thakur’s luck works for him because he works hard for his skills in domestic cricket,” Irfan tweeted.
