news
Last updated: March 27, 2025

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Be Demoted in BCCI Central Contracts? 3 New Entries, Including Former SRH Teammates, Confirmed

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

They retired from T20Is in June 2024.

According to a Dainik Jagran report, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is set to make major changes in the annual central contract list for 2025-26. It will also include some new faces of Indian cricket who will carry forward the nation’s rich cricketing history.

“However, if the signs are to be believed, major changes in the central contract seem likely. The central contract will also give an idea about the future of several players”, read a statement in the Dainik Jagran report.

BCCI Set to Curb A+ Contract

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia are set to take a call on March 29 regarding the squad for the five Tests in England in June. As per the report, they will also finalise the men’s team’s central contracts.

The contract list of the Indian women’s team was announced last week. The report also added that the selection committee is divided regarding some of the Indian stalwarts. Though it didn’t mention any names, it’s assumed that the contracts of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja might not be renewed. Notably, the previous year’s central contract shocked the fraternity, as Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were dropped from that list.

ALSO READ:

Currently, Rohit, Kohli, and Jadeja are in the A+ category of the annual contract system. It is the top-most category reserved for players who play for the nation in all formats. As these three players announced their retirement from the format following the T20 World Cup triumph in June 2024, they could be demoted to the A category.

Abhishek, NKR, and Rana to Enter the List

After an impressive performance in the Border-Gavaskar series 2024-25, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy may earn a national contract. Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma and pacer Harshit Rana from the defending IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders are also set to cut.

They could make it to the C category. The player should feature in a minimum of three Tests or eight ODIs, or 10 T20Is within the specified period. On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad may not secure his place in the C category as he last wore the national blue in July 2024.

As per the report, only India’s ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah could retain his A+ category central contract. ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill, who is currently in the A category, might be promoted to the top. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is in the B category, could jump a spot alongside all-rounder Axar Patel.

