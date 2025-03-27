Will CSK Playing XI vs RCB Have Shreyas Gopal? Spinner Considered for IPL 2025 Southern Derby

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) started their IPL 2025 campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians at Chepauk. However, Shreyas Gopal did not feature in the playing XI. The leg-spinner was picked up by CSK in the 2025 mega auction at his base price of ₹30 lakhs. Despite being in good form, he started the season on the bench. With their next match also at Chepauk against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the team management could think about giving him a chance alongside their three primary spinners.

Why CSK Could Consider Shreyas Gopal

Chepauk is known for its spin-friendly pitches. Against Mumbai, CSK used three frontline spinners — Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Noor Ahmad. All three played key roles, especially Noor, who picked up four wickets. With the surface likely to assist spin again, CSK might consider including another specialist spinner.

However, including Shreyas Gopal will not be easy. The current spin trio is likely to retain their spots. Gopal could only come in if CSK decide to go with four spinners or use him as an impact player depending on the match situation. That decision might depend on the pitch and how the team balances its batting and bowling. That said, CSK also have Rachin Ravindra and Deepak Hooda to do the job with the ball as part-time spinners. This leaves little room for Gopal, but he does have an edge against RCB in particular.

Shreyas Gopal’s Record vs RCB

Shreyas Gopal has an outstanding record against RCB, which strengthens his case for selection. He has taken 15 wickets in 8 matches against them, with an impressive average of 12.52 and an economy rate of just 6.71. These are elite numbers in T20 cricket, especially against a strong batting side like RCB.

His most memorable moment came in 2019, when he took a hat-trick against RCB while playing for Rajasthan Royals. In that game, he dismissed Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Marcus Stoinis in successive deliveries. That performance made headlines and showed his ability to deliver under pressure.

15 wickets in 8 matches

Average: 12.52

Economy rate: 6.71

Good recent form in domestic cricket

Gopal is coming off a strong domestic season. In December 2024, during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he took a hat-trick for Karnataka against Baroda. He dismissed Shashwat Rawat, Krunal Pandya, and Hardik Pandya in the same over and added a fourth wicket by removing Bhanu Pania. It was a reminder of his wicket-taking ability in the middle overs.

He has taken 10 wickets in the ongoing SMAT season and also helped Karnataka win their opening Ranji Trophy game last month. After a season with Kerala, Gopal has returned to his home team Karnataka and made an immediate impact. His performances show that he is in rhythm and ready if given an opportunity.

CSK’s Spin Options

Ravindra Jadeja – Left-arm orthodox, guaranteed starter

– Left-arm orthodox, guaranteed starter Ravichandran Ashwin – Off-spin, guaranteed starter

– Off-spin, guaranteed starter Noor Ahmad – Left-arm wrist-spin, took 4 wickets vs MI

– Left-arm wrist-spin, took 4 wickets vs MI Rachin Ravindra – Part-time left-arm spin

– Part-time left-arm spin Deepak Hooda – Part-time off-spin

– Part-time off-spin Shreyas Gopal – Specialist leg-spinner

Shreyas Gopal’s strong numbers against RCB and his current form make him a tempting option for CSK, especially on a pitch that helps spin. However, the team already has three frontline spinners who are performing well, which makes it difficult to fit him into the starting XI.

His best chance could be as an Impact Player, where he can come in depending on the conditions or match situation. If the pitch looks very dry and slow, CSK might consider using four spinners, which would give Gopal an opening. Otherwise, he might have to wait a bit longer for his first game this season.

Shreyas Gopal Stats in T20

In his overall T20 career, Shreyas Gopal has played 104 matches, taking 124 wickets. His average of 19.46 means he picks up a wicket every 19 runs he concedes — which is a strong number for a T20 bowler. His economy rate of 7.48 shows he doesn’t leak runs, and he’s a bowler who can apply pressure in the middle overs. Gopal also has three five-wicket hauls, which is rare in T20s. His best bowling performance is 5 wickets for just 11 runs — a spell that shows his match-winning ability.

In the IPL, Gopal has played 52 matches and taken 52 wickets, averaging one wicket per match. His average is 25.94, and his economy rate is 8.16, which is slightly higher but still respectable considering he usually bowls in tough overs. His best IPL figures are 4/16, showing that he can be destructive on his day. These numbers, combined with his specific success against RCB, could give CSK the extra reason to pick him.

Overall T20 Career:

Matches: 104

Wickets: 124

Average: 19.46

Economy Rate: 7.48

Five-wicket hauls: 3

Best Bowling: 5/11

IPL Career:

Matches: 52

Wickets: 52

Average: 25.94

Economy Rate: 8.16

Best Bowling: 4/16

Likely CSK Playing XI vs RCB

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed. Impact Player: Shreyas Gopal (if batting first), Rahul Tripathi (if bowling first)

