RCB are leaving no stone unturned in the preparation to counter Noor, and they have a secret weapon in the nets, Satvik Deswal.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 27, 2025

RCB Use Secret Weapon To Counter Noor Ahmad Threat in the Nets Ahead of CSK Clash in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

RCB's biggest threat will be Noor Ahmad, who will get ample assistance off the deck and looked fabulous in the previous match against Mumbai Indians (MI).

RCB are leaving no stone unturned in the preparation to counter Noor, and they have a secret weapon in the nets, Satvik Deswal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face their toughest assignment in their next game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai. Their biggest threat will be Noor Ahmad, who will get ample assistance off the deck and looked fabulous in the previous match against Mumbai Indians (MI).

However, RCB are leaving no stone unturned in the preparation to counter Noor, and they have a secret weapon in the nets. One of their net bowlers, Satvik Deswal, who is also a chinaman bowler, is bowling against the premium RCB batters to help them acclimatise to this unusual angle.

A video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) showed Satvik bowling to Phil Salt in the session ahead of the CSK fixture. Other batters must have also prepared by batting against him, which is the role of such net bowlers.

Every team encounters specific threats at some stage in IPL and must bring something unusual to counter them. For RCB, the biggest challenge will be facing Noor, and they seem up for the challenge by practising extensively against Satvik.

What does Satvik Deswal bring to RCB in IPL 2025?

While he is a net bowler, Satvik Deswal has proved to be a vital member of the RCB’s side since he brings a rare bowling type. From whatever little footage is available about Satvik, it seems he is quite accurate and turns the ball sharply.

ALSO READ:

He mostly targets the stumps, bringing bowled and LBW into play and increasing the chances of getting wickets. Satvik has been with RCB as a net bowler since IPL 2024, which shows they see some potential in him.

Most RCB batters can be troubled against quality spin bowling, especially on the surfaces in Chennai. The pitches here grip and provide additional turn, but RCB batters are natural shot-makers and can be trapped with more overs of spin.

Satvik Deswal will help them know what to expect in the main game when Noor has the ball. Satvik might not be at the same level as Noor, but he is still helpful to RCB in preparing them for a massive challenge.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL 2025
Noor Ahmad
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Satvik Deswal

