‘Should’ve Realized It’: Former RCB Star Says They Should’ve Stopped Saying ‘Ee Saala Cup Namde’ Years Ago

The former batter felt that the tagline had become counterproductive for the team

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have reached the IPL final three times – in 2009, 2011, 2016 and reached the play-offs six times – in 2010, 2015, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2024 but have never won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title ever. The franchise which has seen so many great players feature for it, has always remained the bridesmaids of the big tournament.

On top of that, their most tagline “Ee Saala Cup Namde” (This Year’s The Cup Will Be Ours) became a punchline for rivals fans and in-joke within their own dressing room.

It’s a scenario similar to that of England’s men’s football team and their fans who popularised an old chant ‘It’s Coming Home’ during the 2020 European Championships. They did reach a World Cup semi-final and back-to-back European Championship finals, but fell flat on the final step.

Their own chant was mocked brutally by rival fans and players, whose teams outclassed England.

Very much like England football captain Harry Kane, his good friend Virat Kohli had suffered multiple heartbreaks with the trophy within reach but never in his grasp.

Going into IPL 2025, Kohli had called for the popular RCB tagline to be never uttered again as they set out on the quest for their maiden title for the 18th time.

AB de Villiers: RCB Can Win IPL 2025

His former teammate and batting legend AB de Villiers felt that it was the right thing to do for Kohli, who bore the brunt of mockery for years and decided going without expectations in the new season is the best route for the team.

During a YouTube Live session on his channel ‘AB de Villiers 360’ the South African great was asked about the phrase and whether RCB could finally lift the trophy that has eluded them forever.

“I think so (RCB will win the trophy this year), but Virat told me I’m not allowed to say it anymore and I understand where he comes from because we’ve been saying it for many many years now, but we are going to stop this season in saying that and maybe that will sort of turn things around for RCB,” De Villier said.

De Villiers opined that not saying the infamous line will help RCB focus on playing good cricket like they did in the seven-wicket win against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener.

Not Saying ‘Ee Saala Cup Namde’ Will Help RCB

De Villiers, who played for the franchise for 11 years and ended his professional career with IPL 2021, felt that RCB should’ve quit saying ‘Ee Saala Cup Namde’ years ago.

“I do believe they can win the trophy but I’m not going to say the ‘Trophy’s Coming Home.’ That is getting a little bit ahead of yourselves and maybe we should have realized that many years ago,” he said.

After the superb start to the season, RCB will be facing bitter-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk on Friday.

