RCB Youngster Wins Over Dressing Room By Pranking Virat Kohli Ahead of CSK Clash in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 26, 2025

RCB Youngster Wins Over Dressing Room By Pranking Virat Kohli Ahead of CSK Clash in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The RCB camp is in happy mood following their victory over KKR in the first match.

RCB Youngster Wins Over Dressing Room By Pranking Virat Kohli Ahead of CSK Clash in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s young player Swastik Chikara impresses teammates with a funny prank on Virat Kohli before their match against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.

The RCB camp is in happy mood following their victory over KKR in the first match, and the players are relishing the moment. Swastik was also a part of the fun with a prank on Virat Kohli in the dressing room.

Swastik Chikara’s Playful Prank on Virat Kohli

During the KKR match, when everyone was sitting in the dressing room, Swastik grabbed a perfume from Kohli’s bag without permission. Everyone burst out laughing and were shocked, wondering what was going on. Swastik pretended that since Kohli is like an elder brother, he just wanted to check if the perfume was nice and ensure Kohli wasn’t wearing a bad one. Kohli asked him how it was after using it, and Swastik said, “It’s nice, I was only checking to let you know.”

ALSO READ:

RCB Starts IPL 2025 with a Strong Win

RCB started their IPL 2025 campaign with a dominant 7-wicket win over KKR at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Virat Kohli contributed heavily, being unbeaten on 59 from 36 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes.

Phil Salt, also added heavily with 56 from 31 balls. Captain Rajat Patidar chipped in the finishing touches with a scintillating cameo as RCB chased the total easily in 16.2 overs.

Earlier, RCB’s bowlers did a great job, restricting KKR to 174-8 on a pitch that favored batting. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya was the star with three wickets, while fast bowler Josh Hazlewood impressed with 2-22 in his four overs. Krunal’s brilliant bowling earned him the Player of the Match award.

RCB’s next match is against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 28. This clash has extra excitement as RCB knocked CSK out of the playoffs last season with a crucial win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL
IPL 2025
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Swastik Chikara
Virat Kohli

