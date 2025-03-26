News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
India A will play two four-day practice games against England Lions ahead of the five-match Test series between England and India.
news
Last updated: March 26, 2025

Which India Senior Players Could Feature in the India A Unofficial Tests Against England?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The IPL 2025 final is scheduled for May 25, which means there is only a four-day gap between the two fixtures.

India A will play two four-day practice games against England Lions ahead of the five-match Test series between England and India.

India A will play two four-day practice games against England Lions ahead of the five-match Test series between England and India. The first of the two matches will be held from May 30, days after the end of IPL 2025.

The IPL 2025 final is scheduled for May 25, which means there is only a four-day gap between the two fixtures. This suggests that players from teams qualifying for playoffs might not feature in the practice games, at least in the first one.

The second four-day game will begin on June 6 at the County Ground in Northampton, the Indian team’s last preparation opportunity. Such scenarios have also occurred previously, for major Test assignments were assigned right after the IPL’s conclusion.

ALSO READ:

However, as many as six teams will be eliminated before playoffs, and players from those teams will be freed by May 18 and get enough time to rest and prepare. Hence, they might travel to England a few days early and feature in practice games to prepare before the intriguing Test series and acclimatise to the conditions.

Karun Nair might be part of India A squad for four-day games

Karun Nair, who had a fabulous domestic season, will be rewarded with a spot for two practice matches against England Lions. He scored 863 runs at an average of 54 in nine games, including two fifties and four centuries, in the Ranji Trophy.

His form helped Vidarbha clinch the Ranji Trophy title by beating Kerala in the final. However, there’s no date when the squad will be announced, but a source told PTI that it might be done around the IPL playoffs.

“There is enough time to announce the squad, mostly ahead of the knockouts or just after those matches. You will then get a clear picture as to which players are available by then.”

Gautam Gambhir is set to travel with the India A squad, where he will monitor players closely while also deciding whom to include in the main side. Rohit Sharma, who has had underwhelming outings with bat and as a captain in the previous two Test series against New Zealand and Australia, will continue leading the team.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Gautam Gambhir
Karun Nair
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Vyshak Vijaykumar

Former RCB Player Wins Applause From Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill For Superb Death Overs Impact in GT vs PBKS Match

He put up a clinical bowling performance at the death to restrict GT in a high-scoring affair.
12:34 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Punjab Kings New Home Ground Mullanpur Stadium to Host Women's World Cup 2025 Final India Women

Punjab Kings New Home Ground Mullanpur Stadium to Host Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

Eight teams will take part in this competition.
10:03 pm
Disha Asrani
Shreyas Iyer

‘Play for Team Not for Century’: Fans Heap Plaudits After PBKS Skipper Shreyas Iyer Slams Selfless 97 off 42 vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

His innings comprised five fours and nine maximums.
10:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Priyansh Arya

Priyansh Arya T20 Record: Overall Domestic Numbers of PBKS Debutant Before Scoring 47(23) in IPL 2025

He was acquired by PBKS for INR 3.8 crores.
8:59 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Meet Priyansh Arya and Suryansh Shedge: Two Six-Hitting Sensations Making IPL Debut in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

Meet Priyansh Arya and Suryansh Shedge: Two Six-Hitting Sensations Making IPL Debut in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

One is an opener and the other, a finisher.
8:10 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
gautam gambhir india head coach rahul dravid sunil gavaskar

‘Not A Good Role Model’: India Legend Hails Rahul Dravid, Poses Question To Gautam Gambhir Over Champions Trophy Reward

The batting great hailed Rahul Dravid as the great 'team man'.
8:38 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.