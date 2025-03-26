Which India Senior Players Could Feature in the India A Unofficial Tests Against England?

The IPL 2025 final is scheduled for May 25, which means there is only a four-day gap between the two fixtures.

India A will play two four-day practice games against England Lions ahead of the five-match Test series between England and India. The first of the two matches will be held from May 30, days after the end of IPL 2025.

The IPL 2025 final is scheduled for May 25, which means there is only a four-day gap between the two fixtures. This suggests that players from teams qualifying for playoffs might not feature in the practice games, at least in the first one.

The second four-day game will begin on June 6 at the County Ground in Northampton, the Indian team’s last preparation opportunity. Such scenarios have also occurred previously, for major Test assignments were assigned right after the IPL’s conclusion.

ALSO READ:

However, as many as six teams will be eliminated before playoffs, and players from those teams will be freed by May 18 and get enough time to rest and prepare. Hence, they might travel to England a few days early and feature in practice games to prepare before the intriguing Test series and acclimatise to the conditions.

Karun Nair might be part of India A squad for four-day games

Karun Nair, who had a fabulous domestic season, will be rewarded with a spot for two practice matches against England Lions. He scored 863 runs at an average of 54 in nine games, including two fifties and four centuries, in the Ranji Trophy.

His form helped Vidarbha clinch the Ranji Trophy title by beating Kerala in the final. However, there’s no date when the squad will be announced, but a source told PTI that it might be done around the IPL playoffs.

“There is enough time to announce the squad, mostly ahead of the knockouts or just after those matches. You will then get a clear picture as to which players are available by then.”

Gautam Gambhir is set to travel with the India A squad, where he will monitor players closely while also deciding whom to include in the main side. Rohit Sharma, who has had underwhelming outings with bat and as a captain in the previous two Test series against New Zealand and Australia, will continue leading the team.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.