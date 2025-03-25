Australia’s Iconic Venue To Be Demolished After 2032 Olympics

The ground has hosted some of the greatest matches in cricket history along with other sports

The Brisbane Cricket Ground in Queensland state of Australia, popularly known as The Gabba, is set to be demolished after the 2032 Olympics.

Cricket is set to make a return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after a gap of 128 years and if retained for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, will most likely be used for the games.

The stadium derives its nickname due to being situated in Woolloongabba, a suburb in Brisbane. It was established in 1895 and has gone through many renovations and redesigns.

Gabba’s History: From Tied Test To India’s Fairytale Win

The Gabba has also hosted some of the most iconic matches in history. The Brisbane crowd stood witness to the first-ever tied Test match between Australia and West Indies in December, 1960. Australia were also involved in the only other tied Test in Chennai against India at Chepauk in 1986.

In recent memory, the iconic venue saw India beat the hosts by three-wickets to clinch a second Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia in January, 2021. India were bogged down by injuries to all of their key players, while regular captain Virat Kohli flew back home for family reasons after losing the first Test in Adelaide. Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant scored a stunning 89 not out to clinch the series 2-1 and snap Australia’s unbeaten record of 20 years at the venue.

New Stadium For Cricket In Brisbane

The Queensland government has confirmed that the stadium will be demolished and cricket will move to a new stadium with 60,000 seating capacity in Victoria Park area in Brisbane. There were plans to demolish the Gabba and rebuild it for the 2032 Olympic. But the plans announced by the previous Queensland regime had to be scrapped because the costs were estimated up to AUD 2.7 billion.

“We strongly advocated building a stadium in Victoria Park together with Queensland Cricket, the AFL and Brisbane Lions, and cricket will play a major role in ensuring this significant investment delivers long-term benefits for cricket fans and the people of Queensland,” Cricket Australia said in a statement following the government announcement.

This year the Gabba is set to host the second Test of the Ashes from December 4-8. However, beyond that clash it is uncertain whether the stadium will host other international matches.

