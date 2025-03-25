What MS Dhoni Said to Vignesh Puthur After His Impressive IPL Debut Revealed

MS Dhoni was seen talking something to the youngster, which was obviously inaudible during the live feed, and ample talks were around it.

After an impressive debut outing for Vignesh Puthur against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni patted his back and congratulated him for his tremendous effort in his maiden IPL fixture. However, he was also seen talking something to the youngster, which was obviously inaudible during the live feed, and ample talks were around it.

Finally, Sreerag, a close friend of Vignesh, revealed what the legendary batter asked, which brought a beaming smile to the youngster’s face. On The Indian Express, Seerang disclosed that Dhoni asked about Puthur’s age and advised him to keep working the same way.

“Dhoni asked him how old is he and told Vignesh to keep doing the same things that have brought him to the IPL.”

These words must have encouraged Vignesh, who has little experience playing at the competitive level. He hadn’t played any T20 game at the state level before, but Mumbai Indians’ scouts saw his raw potential and drafted him into the team, as they have done with other players as well in the past.

Vignesh Puthur takes three wickets in his maiden IPL innings against CSK

When Vignesh Puthur came into the attack, Chennai Super Kings cruised to the target and had already scored 74 runs in seven overs. However, Puthur made an immediate impact, removing Ruturaj Gaikwad on the fifth delivery of his spell.

Soon, he picked up two more wickets and ended with the figures reading: 4-0-32-3 to end as his side’s best bowler. The most notable feature of his bowling was his ability and courage to bowl with a loopy trajectory and ask batters to take him down by hitting down the ground.

Gaikwad and Dube perished while attempting it, and these are two of the finest spin players in the league. That worked exceptionally well on the Chennai deck, which was slow and low, providing some grip and turn to spinners.

This was just a start for Puthur, who seems destined to achieve big things in future. However, he must keep working on his line adjustments and pace variations to find success on flat pitches that will follow in the upcoming games.

