News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
+18 | Play Responsibly | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply
Vignesh Puthur was a shock inclusion in the second innings, as MI preferred him over the leg-spinner Karn Sharma as an impact player.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 24, 2025

Why Mumbai Indians Pushed Unknown Vignesh Puthur As Impact Player vs CSK; Bowling Coach Reveals BTS Conversation

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Vignesh Puthur was a shock inclusion in the second innings, as MI preferred him over the leg-spinner Karn Sharma as an impact player.

Vignesh Puthur was a shock inclusion in the second innings, as MI preferred him over the leg-spinner Karn Sharma as an impact player.

The left-arm wrist-spinners are a rare breed in world cricket, so when a new bowler of this kind comes to a big stage, the eyes are glued. For viewers, it was a delight that as many as two such spinners were on the show in the El Classico last night.

If Noor Ahmad wreaked havoc in the first innings, Vignesh Puthur impressed one and all on his IPL debut in the second dig. He took three wickets for 32 runs in his four-over spell, dismissing big batters like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Deepak Hooda to make a contest out of nowhere.

He was a shock inclusion in the second innings, as MI preferred him over the leg-spinner Karn Sharma as an impact player. Paras Mhambrey, MI’s bowling coach, explained big batters like Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma struggled against him in the nets, prompting the team to try him.

“I think when Rohit [Sharma] and Surya[kumar Yadav] and Tilak [Varma], all these guys batted against him, they felt it wasn’t that easy. So [that was] one of the reasons we felt we had the confidence of pushing him in this game.”

How did Vignesh Puthur wreak havoc against CSK on his IPL debut?

When Vignesh Puthur came to start his spell, Chennai Super Kings had already scored 74 runs in seven overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad hitting everything cleanly. However, the debutant quickly made an impact, dismissing the CSK skipped on the fifth delivery of the set.

ALSO READ:

Later, he sent Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda back into the hut to announce his arrival in style. His bowling stood out for its ability to float deliveries in front of batters, asking them to take the risk and hit down the ground.

His average speed of 80.02 km/h during this spell was the slowest among all spinners on the show in this game. Puthur showed encouraging control over his lengths, which was impressive for someone who has yet to make his T20 debut.

He bowled fuller lengths consistently, as visible with his average length of 4.78 meters. Vignesh has started well but must work on more speed variations and lengths to remain economical as he plays on better batting decks moving forward, especially in MI’s home games at the Wankhede Stadium.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL 2025
MI
Mumbai Indians
Vignesh Puthur

Related posts

Harbhajan Singh Slammed for Racist Remark on Air About Jofra Archer During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match

‘Kaali Taxi Driver’ – Former India Player Slammed for Racist Remark on Air About Jofra Archer During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match

Jofra Archer had a tough start to his IPL 2025 season.
12:17 pm
Sagar Paul
ishan kishan ipl 2025 srh vs rr

Ishan Kishan’s Celebration Aimed At Mumbai Indians? Former England Player Comments on SRH Star’s Century

Kishan was bought by SRH in the IPL 2025 auction for INR 11.25 crore
11:35 am
Samarnath Soory
Big Blow for LSG As Another Fast Bowler Goes Down Injured in IPL 2025

Big Blow for LSG as Fast Bowler Kicks Toe On Bed And Gets Injured in IPL 2025

Langer is hopeful that by the later part of IPL 2025, the pacer will be fit and ready to play for the team.
12:23 pm
Sagar Paul
MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar engaged in cheeky banter during the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

MS Dhoni Gives It Back to Deepak Chahar After He Sledges The Legend During CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

As MS Dhoni came to the crease, Chahar was seen sledging him by clapping in front of his face.
10:27 am
Darpan Jain
KL Rahul Could Be Unavailable for 1st Game

KL Rahul To Miss DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash? Delhi Capitals Star Could Be Unavailable for 1st Game

Axar Patel gave an update on KL Rahul’s availability for their first match.
12:22 pm
Sagar Paul
'It Was Erratic' Former Punjab Captain's Brutal Take on the Management Ahead of Their IPL 2025 Opener Against Gujarat Titans

‘It Was Erratic’: Former Punjab Kings Captain’s Brutal Take on the Management Ahead of Their IPL 2025 Opener Against Gujarat Titans

The team will be led by Shreyas Iyer this season.
8:05 am
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.