MS Dhoni Gives It Back to Deepak Chahar After He Sledges The Legend During CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar engaged in cheeky banter last night during the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The duo share a strong bond on and off the field, and while Chahar has switched sides, the two still have a good relationship.

As MS Dhoni came to the crease, Chahar was seen sledging him by clapping in front of his face. He probably also shared a few words with Dhoni, which were inaudible in the video.

Deepak Chahar encouraging Jadeja and MS Dhoni. 🤣pic.twitter.com/DNCHSaF74s — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 24, 2025

However, Dhoni was quick to give it back to the speedster, and once the game was over, the legendary player humorously hit Chahar’s back with his bat. The two have often been involved in such hilarious on-field activities, and another chapter gets added to it in a fresh IPL season.

Dhoni doesn’t often show this side on the field but keeps providing content to the viewers whenever Chahar is around. This also indicates that the relationship between the two hasn’t strained even after the Chennai-based franchise decided to part ways with Chahar ahead of a new cycle.

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings off to a winning start in IPL 2025

If we talk about the match proceedings, Chennai Super Kings started the campaign with a win over the arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at their home ground. They bowled exceptionally well in the first innings, led by Noor Ahmad, who bowled a fabulous spell.

He snared four wickets while conceding only 18 runs in his four-over set to break the backbone of MI’s innings. Khaleel Ahmed also bowled exceptionally well in his maiden CSK outing, dismissing three batters for 29 runs in four overs.

MS Dhoni weaved his magic behind the sticks to provide a big breakthrough for CSK, with a lightning-quick stumping to send back the best T20 batter, Suryakumar Yadav. During the chase, Ruturaj Gaikwad played a blistering 53-run knock to ease pressure on other batters and keep CSK ahead in the chase.

Later, Rachin Ravindra played a mature knock to take CSK over the line with five balls to spare. This was a template of how the five-time champions will play in their home games, for spinners will rule the proceedings.

