MS Dhoni, Noor Ahmad Brilliance Sees the Back of Suryakumar Yadav in CSK vs MI Fixture in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

43-year-old Dhoni displayed lightning-quick reflexes.

MS Dhoni and Noor Ahmad combined brilliantly to outfox stand-in Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Suryakumar Yadav during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) El Classico.

The incident happened on the third ball of the 11th over of MI innings.

43-year-old Dhoni despite being in the twilight of his career, displayed lightning-quick reflexes as he whipped the bails off in a jiffy to dismiss SKY. Noor bowled one that turned away from the right-hander as he came down the crease to drive down and missed it but Dhoni was extremely fast in collecting it and took the bails off in a flash. Although the leg umpire referred upstairs, in the end, it was an easy decision for the third umpire.

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

Noor Ahmad spins his web around Mumbai Indians middle-order

Speaking about the match, Mumbai Indians have been struggling since the start as CSK bowlers looked disciplined in their approach. Khaleel Ahmed removed both MI openers Rohit Sharma (0) and Ryan Ricketon (13) cheaply to put CSK in command.

Suryakumar Yadav then did the rebuilding work alongside Tilak Varma with a 51-run stand for the fourth wicket. It was then Noor Ahmad who ran through the MI middle-order, finishing his spell with incredible figures of 4-0-18-4. The Afghanistan spinner got the key wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, along with Robin Minz and Naman Dhir to complete his four-wicket haul.

At the time of writing this report, the MI scoreboard reads 120 for 7 in 17 overs with Mitchell Santner and Deepak Chahar currently batting in the middle.

