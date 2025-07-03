CSK Could Target South Africa Trio In Trading Window Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Chennai Super Kings finished last in the IPL 2025 points table.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are historically known for backing experienced and senior players in thick and thin and reviving the careers of veterans. However, after finishing at the bottom of the points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, they might shift their focus to the upcoming breed of players who play a fearless and aggressive brand of cricket.

They have already shown signs of a critical transitional phase as they have roped in youngsters like Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel and Dewald Brevis as injury replacements mid-season. The mini-auction means high demand, less supply, and CSK might opt for some crucial trades in the IPL 2026 trade window.

CSK have built a global franchise network that includes teams Joburg Super Kings in SA20 and Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket (MLC). Now, CSK can potentially rope in players who have thrived for them across the two leagues. As the trading window opens before the IPL 2026 mini-auction, CSK might target three South African stars who have been doing great for their sister franchise. All of these players are part of the Super Kings franchises in SA20 and MLC, and IPL experience, making a crucial part of CSK’s planning.

Faf du Plessis (Trade Target from Delhi Capitals)

Faf du Plessis’s best has come for CSK, and played almost seven seasons for them. He was their most consistent and overseas opener, having won many for the franchise single-handedly. He has played 93 matches and has amassed 2933 runs at an average of 34.9 and a strike rate of 132.1 with 21 fifties, emerging a their most dependable batters.

Before the IPL 2025, he represented JSK and amassed 286 runs at an average of 28.60 at a strike rate of 138.16. His stint for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the cash-rich league wasn’t that great. The right-hand batter smashed 202 runs in nine matches. The 40-year-old has returned to form and is scoring runs like an old wine in the ongoing MLC 2025 season. He has amassed over 317 runs in only seven appearances this season, with two hundreds and fifty at an impressive strike rate of 179.09.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad still maturing as CSK skipper and uncertainty over MS Dhoni’s future in the tournament, Faf remains a highly valued asset despite a below-par IPL 2025. The franchise struggled at the top, and he can provide the boost CSK needs at the top with neither Devon Conway nor Rachin Ravindra making a big impact.

Donovan Ferreira (Trade Target from Delhi Capitals)

All-rounder Donovan Ferreira is yet another emerging talent from South Africa, who can do everything. Ferreira can bowl off-spin, hit sixes down the order and don the gloves if needed. CSK usually favours all-rounders, and he could fit in perfectly in the middle order. The South African all-rounder has already been a part of Super Kings teams Joburg Super Kings and Texas Super Kings in SA20 and Major League Cricket. His SA20 campaign was modest, managing just 163 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 155.23 with one fifty. He also chipped in with eight wickets at an average of 16.00 and an economy of 5.81.

Ferreira could be groomed as a designated finisher and wicket-keeper to fill the possible void that might be left by MS Dhoni’s retirement. His power-hitting skills and ability to play 360 degrees, along with his off-break spin, make him a threat on spin-friendly wickets like Chepauk. In the MLC 2025, Ferreira has been playing some outrageous knocks for TSK.

DONOVAN FERREIRA IN LAST 5 INNINGS IN MLC:



32*(16), 9(6), 43(21), 53(20), 37*(9) 👑 pic.twitter.com/ezGYeRBUxg — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 3, 2025

ALSO READ:

Nandre Burger (Trade Target from Rajasthan Royals)

One of the glaring issues of CSK has always been the absence express pacer, who can hit the ball hard and trouble batters with bounce. In addition to this, they might look at a left-arm pacer as a replacement for Khaleel Ahmed. CSK have tried the names like Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary and Jason Behrendorff, but they faltered. Nandre Burger, South African rising star, bowls with high energy and extracts swing and bounce from the pitch.

Burger has already been a consistent performer for Joburg Super Kings (JSK), having delivered impactful performances in SA20. He took 11 wickets in the 2025 SA20 season at an impressive economy of 7.94 and average of 25.27. Playing his second MLC season for another Super Kings Franchise (Texas Super Kings), Burger has picked up seven wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 8.85 and an average of 21.29. He has already earned a good amount of experience while playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024. He picked up seven wickets in five innings at an economy of 8.52 and an average of 20.71.

The left-arm quick will bring variety to their pace attack and can partner Khaleel Ahmed in the powerplay. He can be used as a middle-overs enforcer and even as a death option. His familiarity with Chepauk-like conditions (slow, gripping pitches) through SA20 makes him a strong contender to be traded.

