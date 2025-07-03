News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Chennai Super Kings SA20 2025 MLC 2025 Faf du Plessis Donovan Fererria Nadre Burger
indian-premier-league-ipl

CSK Could Target South Africa Trio In Trading Window Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 3, 2025
5 min read

Chennai Super Kings finished last in the IPL 2025 points table.

Chennai Super Kings SA20 2025 MLC 2025 Faf du Plessis Donovan Fererria Nadre Burger

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are historically known for backing experienced and senior players in thick and thin and reviving the careers of veterans. However, after finishing at the bottom of the points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, they might shift their focus to the upcoming breed of players who play a fearless and aggressive brand of cricket.

They have already shown signs of a critical transitional phase as they have roped in youngsters like Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel and Dewald Brevis as injury replacements mid-season. The mini-auction means high demand, less supply, and CSK might opt for some crucial trades in the IPL 2026 trade window.

CSK have built a global franchise network that includes teams Joburg Super Kings in SA20 and Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket (MLC). Now, CSK can potentially rope in players who have thrived for them across the two leagues. As the trading window opens before the IPL 2026 mini-auction, CSK might target three South African stars who have been doing great for their sister franchise. All of these players are part of the Super Kings franchises in SA20 and MLC, and IPL experience, making a crucial part of CSK’s planning.

Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Pamir Legends PAL

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Maiwand Champions MDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Saint George’s
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:05 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Indonesia Women INA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Lexus LEX

Team TGS TGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malaysia Blues MB

Malaysia Reds MR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Ghani Glass GG

Malaysia Reds MR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George’s
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 08:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Hampshire Women HAM-W

Fixtures Standings

Faf du Plessis (Trade Target from Delhi Capitals)

Faf du Plessis’s best has come for CSK, and played almost seven seasons for them. He was their most consistent and overseas opener, having won many for the franchise single-handedly. He has played 93 matches and has amassed 2933 runs at an average of 34.9 and a strike rate of 132.1 with 21 fifties, emerging a their most dependable batters.

Before the IPL 2025, he represented JSK and amassed 286 runs at an average of 28.60 at a strike rate of 138.16. His stint for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the cash-rich league wasn’t that great. The right-hand batter smashed 202 runs in nine matches. The 40-year-old has returned to form and is scoring runs like an old wine in the ongoing MLC 2025 season. He has amassed over 317 runs in only seven appearances this season, with two hundreds and fifty at an impressive strike rate of 179.09.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad still maturing as CSK skipper and uncertainty over MS Dhoni’s future in the tournament, Faf remains a highly valued asset despite a below-par IPL 2025. The franchise struggled at the top, and he can provide the boost CSK needs at the top with neither Devon Conway nor Rachin Ravindra making a big impact.

Donovan Ferreira (Trade Target from Delhi Capitals)

All-rounder Donovan Ferreira is yet another emerging talent from South Africa, who can do everything. Ferreira can bowl off-spin, hit sixes down the order and don the gloves if needed. CSK usually favours all-rounders, and he could fit in perfectly in the middle order. The South African all-rounder has already been a part of Super Kings teams Joburg Super Kings and Texas Super Kings in SA20 and Major League Cricket. His SA20 campaign was modest, managing just 163 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 155.23 with one fifty. He also chipped in with eight wickets at an average of 16.00 and an economy of 5.81.

Ferreira could be groomed as a designated finisher and wicket-keeper to fill the possible void that might be left by MS Dhoni’s retirement. His power-hitting skills and ability to play 360 degrees, along with his off-break spin, make him a threat on spin-friendly wickets like Chepauk. In the MLC 2025, Ferreira has been playing some outrageous knocks for TSK.

ALSO READ:

Nandre Burger (Trade Target from Rajasthan Royals)

One of the glaring issues of CSK has always been the absence express pacer, who can hit the ball hard and trouble batters with bounce. In addition to this, they might look at a left-arm pacer as a replacement for Khaleel Ahmed. CSK have tried the names like Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary and Jason Behrendorff, but they faltered. Nandre Burger, South African rising star, bowls with high energy and extracts swing and bounce from the pitch.

Burger has already been a consistent performer for Joburg Super Kings (JSK), having delivered impactful performances in SA20. He took 11 wickets in the 2025 SA20 season at an impressive economy of 7.94 and average of 25.27. Playing his second MLC season for another Super Kings Franchise (Texas Super Kings), Burger has picked up seven wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 8.85 and an average of 21.29. He has already earned a good amount of experience while playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024. He picked up seven wickets in five innings at an economy of 8.52 and an average of 20.71.

The left-arm quick will bring variety to their pace attack and can partner Khaleel Ahmed in the powerplay. He can be used as a middle-overs enforcer and even as a death option. His familiarity with Chepauk-like conditions (slow, gripping pitches) through SA20 makes him a strong contender to be traded.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube

Donovan Ferreria
Faf du Plessis
IPL 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
MLC 2025
Nandre Burger
SA20 2025
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Donovan Ferreira Smashes Mitchell Owen for 4 Sixes in an Over in MLC 2025

Delhi Capitals Star Smashes PBKS All-Rounder for 4 Sixes in an Over in MLC 2025 Including One out of the Stadium [WATCH]

He scroed an unbeaten 37 runs off just nine balls.
9:22 am
Sagar Paul
KKR Spinner Opens Up on How a Local Tournament Took Him From Division Cricket to the Big Stage of the IPL

3 Options For KKR Captaincy If Ajinkya Rahane Is Released Before IPL 2026 Auction

KKR finished eighth in the IPL 2025 table
9:01 am
Samarnath Soory
Why Mumbai Indians Will Not Be Able To Retain Jonny Bairstow Ahead of IPL 2026

Why Mumbai Indians Will Not Be Able To Retain Jonny Bairstow Ahead of IPL 2026

Jonny Bairstow played two games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.
12:23 am
Vishnu PN
Jake Fraser-McGurk Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2026 auction

3 Teams That Could Target Jake Fraser-McGurk at IPL 2026 Auction if Delhi Capitals Release Him

DC might release him to free some purse ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
8:02 pm
Darpan Jain
Mohammed Shami SRH IPL 2026 Auction

3 Teams That Could Target Mohammed Shami if SRH Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

He delivered his worst IPL season in a decade for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
2:06 pm
Aditya Ighe
Kanishk Chouhan is having a quality time and getting good exposure to alien conditions to develop his game.

India U19 All-Rounder Set To Garner Big Interest in IPL 2026 Auction After Sizzling Performance on England Tour

He is having a quality time and getting good exposure in alien conditions to develop his game.
11:22 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.