Some Shocking Names in CSK Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finished last in the IPL 2025 points table.

The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are known for their consistency, backing their players and bringing the best out of the players. However, CSK delivered their worst performance ever in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They managed only four wins and eight points out of 14 matches and hit rock bottom in the points table. The franchise struggled in all three, including batting, bowling and fielding.

In the powerplay, CSK’s batting was the worst among all 10 teams. The batters averaged just 23.90 while striking at 137.50. They also registered the fewest sixes (19 sixes) across 14 games. Even their highest power-play score of 68 was the lowest. The struggles continued in the middle-order as they recorded the third-lowest (27.53) average and second second-lowest (131.08) strike rate. In the death overs, traditionally, the strength, CSK were the slowest (155.80) and with the joint lowest fours.

All matches (33) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS 166/7 MPS 171/5 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST 148/5 BSAS 100/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 119/6 BSAS 118/5 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS – BMP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – United Kingdom India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – LLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – LLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 GUC – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – SOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – WAF – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 CAO 75/3 IRSCC 73/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 CBG – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG – IDTT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 DID – TGC – Fixtures Standings

Similar was the story in the bowling department. The CSK bowlers conceded runs at an economy of 9.58 and the second-most sixes (41) in the powerplay. But, they did well in the middle overs courtesy of chinaman Noor Ahmad’s best-ever IPL season so far. However, their second-best bowler was Khaleel Ahmed, who managed just 15 wickets in 14 matches. Only four bowlers managed to take 10 or more wickets in the IPL 2025. Overall, they lack the wicket-taking ability hurts them badly.

In the second half of the cash-rich league, legendary MS Dhoni took over the reins from Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out due to injury. Despite him donning the captaincy hat, CSK’s fortune didn’t change. With a couple of matches remaining in the season, Dhoni hinted at potential shocking releases ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction. So, let’s delve into the topic and find out some shocking releases that CSK can do ahead of the auction.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, who was retained for INR 18 Crores, had a very disappointing IPL 2025. Jadeja was promoted up the order and mainly batted at no. 4 or 5, but failed to live up to expectations. He couldn’t build partnerships or score at a good strike rate. The southpaw managed 303 runs in the tournament at an average of 33.44 with two half-centuries, coming at the modest strike rate of 135.38.

On the bowling front, the 36-year-old managed just 10 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 8.56, despite playing the majority of the games on spin-friendly tracks at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The all-rounder has been a CSK legend, but his back-to-back poor outings with both bat and ball might lead CSK to part ways after 13 years together. Additionally, his advancing age and high price could also be major factors. Though his all-rounder skills will still be valuable, CSK has already started to look at the youngsters, having roped in Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis and Shaikh Rasheed.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra questioned Jadeja’s price tag and returns after the conclusion of IPL 2025.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin, who returned to his maiden franchise, didn’t have a perfect homecoming. The spinner was dropped from the playing XI after a series of poor performances. He took nine wickets in as many games at an average of 40.42 and an economy of 9.12.

The 38-year-old was also given a chance to bat ahead of MS Dhoni. But he managed just 33 runs in four innings at an average of 8.25 and a strike rate of 110. After an underwhelming return, the franchise might show him the exit door. With spin options already available, CSK would fancy their chances to invest in a young attacking spinner.

There are rumours of Ashwin being a part of a potential trade to Rajasthan Royals which will see Sanju Samson being traded in to CSK. Although there’s no confirmation about this, Prasanna Raman, former RCB and South Africa analyst, who is a regular guest on Ashwin’s podcast hinted at a potential trade between CSK and RR on Twitter.

Devon Conway

The third surprise release could be Devon Conway. Conway first made way for Rachin Ravindra in the national side, and then was dropped from the CSK lineup due to poor form. With the uncertainty over MS Dhoni’s availability, CSK might seek another proven wicket-keeper.

Out of the three seasons, Conway played the entire season only once in 2023, when the side clinched the title. However, his recent struggles across all T20 leagues and a national side, CSK, might consider some other options. The southpaw batter managed 156 runs in six outings, averaging just 26, including a couple of fifties in the 2025 season. But he lacked the intent to hit sixes or boundaries in the powerplay, an area where CSK perform the worst.

Matheesha Pathirana

CSK expected their INR 13 Crore retention to replicate Dwayne Bravo with perfection, bowling slower balls and yorkers. But Pathirana delivered his worst season, managing just 13 scalps in 12 games at an average of 32.61. He leaked the runs at an economy of 10.13.

But the most frustrating part was his lack of rhythm and accuracy at the start of the spell. Almost every time he came into the attack, his first delivery was a wide ball. The Sri Lankan pacer bowled a total of 26 wides in this year’s IPL alone.

With concerns over his fitness and availability every year and inconsistency, CSK might search for a more reliable death-over specialist. Nathan Ellis, who played just one game in IPL 2025, is known for his deceptive slower deliveries and sharp yorkers. If given the long run, Ellis could feel his void.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.