News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former England Captain Sir Alastair Cook Suggests Bold Move to Strengthen India’s XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test
indian-cricket-team

‘Leave Out Either Nair or Sudharsan’ – Former England Captain Suggests Bold Move to Strengthen India’s XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 30, 2025
3 min read

The 2nd Test starts on Wednesday, July 2, in Birmingham.

Former England Captain Sir Alastair Cook Suggests Bold Move to Strengthen India’s XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook shared a big opinion about the changes India could make to their playing eleven for the second Test, which starts on Wednesday, July 2, in Birmingham. India are touring England for a five match Test series and lost the first game in Leeds.

Although India were in control for most of the match, England came back strongly in the fourth innings, chasing down 371 runs with five wickets in hand to win the opening Test.

Sir Alastair Cook Suggests Key Change in India’s Playing XI

Former captain, Sir Alastair Cook, writing in his column for The Sunday Times, suggested that the team might consider dropping either Karun Nair or Sai Sudharsan to make space for Nitish Kumar Reddy. He explained that Reddy not only adds value with the bat but can also chip in with a few overs of deceptive medium pace, giving the side more balance. Cook further added that bringing in Reddy could open up the option of playing Kuldeep Yadav as a second spinner, which might strengthen the bowling attack in conditions that support spin.

“They might have to leave out either Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan and play Nitish Kumar Reddy, who can bat and also bowl some phantom seamers, and then they can play Kuldeep Yadav as an extra spinner,” Sir Alastair Cook wrote, as quoted by The Indian Express.

ALSO READ:

Leadership Books Can’t Prepare You for Real Match Pressure, Feels Sir Alastair Cook

Cook, in his column, reflected on India’s decision-making during the match, noting that several players seemed to be involved in making calls on the field, especially with DRS, and unfortunately, all of those decisions turned out to be wrong. He pointed out that no matter how many leadership books one reads, nothing can truly prepare a captain for the pressure on the field. He added that Shubman Gill, leading the side, must have felt overwhelmed by the situation.

“You could see lots of people out on the field making decisions and getting involved with DRS calls, and they got all of those wrong. You can read all the leadership books you like but until you are out there, there is no other feeling like it. I imagine he [Gill] would have felt shell-shocked,” he added.

India Should Have Pushed Harder in Second Innings

The former captain also commented on India’s approach in the second innings. He felt that a more experienced captain might have recognised the opportunity to apply pressure on England when India were 340 runs ahead with five wickets in hand. Although India were eventually bowled out with a lead of just over 370, he suggested that being more aggressive at that point could have improved their position in the match.

“I think in India’s second innings a more established captain might have thought ‘we’re 340 ahead and five down, let’s put some pressure on England’. As it was they were bowled out with a lead of just over 370 anyway, but it might have helped their situation to have attacked a bit more,” Cook added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND 2nd Test
India
Karun Nair
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Sai Sudharsan
Sir Alastair Cook
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

Ravindra Jadeja ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Will Ravindra Jadeja Be Dropped for ENG vs IND 2nd Test? India Press Conference Gives Hints

The Birmingham Test will begin on July 2.
6:59 pm
Disha Asrani

‘I’d Like To See…’- Greg Chappell Wants THIS Pacer in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test if Jasprit Bumrah Misses Out

Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul in the first Test against England.
6:46 pm
Vishnu PN
Jasprit Bumrah India predicted XI ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India playing XI For ENG vs IND 2nd Test Set To Witness Multiple Changes

The second Test will begin on July 2.
7:01 pm
Disha Asrani
Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Confirms Availability of Jasprit Bumrah for 2nd ENG vs IND Test

Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Confirms Availability of Jasprit Bumrah for 2nd ENG vs IND Test

6:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Jamie Smith Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND 1st Test

England Batter Admits Fear of Jasprit Bumrah Put Hosts Into Panic Mode During ENG vs IND 1st Test

He picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings.
3:55 pm
Aditya Ighe
Kuldeep Yadav India Playing XI For 2nd Test vs England

Mohammad Azharuddin Fights For THIS Player’s Inclusion In India Playing XI For 2nd Test vs England

India are yet to win a Test match at Edgbaston.
7:12 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.