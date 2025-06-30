‘Leave Out Either Nair or Sudharsan’ – Former England Captain Suggests Bold Move to Strengthen India’s XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The 2nd Test starts on Wednesday, July 2, in Birmingham.

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook shared a big opinion about the changes India could make to their playing eleven for the second Test, which starts on Wednesday, July 2, in Birmingham. India are touring England for a five match Test series and lost the first game in Leeds.

Although India were in control for most of the match, England came back strongly in the fourth innings, chasing down 371 runs with five wickets in hand to win the opening Test.

Sir Alastair Cook Suggests Key Change in India’s Playing XI

Former captain, Sir Alastair Cook, writing in his column for The Sunday Times, suggested that the team might consider dropping either Karun Nair or Sai Sudharsan to make space for Nitish Kumar Reddy. He explained that Reddy not only adds value with the bat but can also chip in with a few overs of deceptive medium pace, giving the side more balance. Cook further added that bringing in Reddy could open up the option of playing Kuldeep Yadav as a second spinner, which might strengthen the bowling attack in conditions that support spin.

“They might have to leave out either Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan and play Nitish Kumar Reddy, who can bat and also bowl some phantom seamers, and then they can play Kuldeep Yadav as an extra spinner,” Sir Alastair Cook wrote, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Leadership Books Can’t Prepare You for Real Match Pressure, Feels Sir Alastair Cook

Cook, in his column, reflected on India’s decision-making during the match, noting that several players seemed to be involved in making calls on the field, especially with DRS, and unfortunately, all of those decisions turned out to be wrong. He pointed out that no matter how many leadership books one reads, nothing can truly prepare a captain for the pressure on the field. He added that Shubman Gill, leading the side, must have felt overwhelmed by the situation.

“You could see lots of people out on the field making decisions and getting involved with DRS calls, and they got all of those wrong. You can read all the leadership books you like but until you are out there, there is no other feeling like it. I imagine he [Gill] would have felt shell-shocked,” he added.

India Should Have Pushed Harder in Second Innings

The former captain also commented on India’s approach in the second innings. He felt that a more experienced captain might have recognised the opportunity to apply pressure on England when India were 340 runs ahead with five wickets in hand. Although India were eventually bowled out with a lead of just over 370, he suggested that being more aggressive at that point could have improved their position in the match.

“I think in India’s second innings a more established captain might have thought ‘we’re 340 ahead and five down, let’s put some pressure on England’. As it was they were bowled out with a lead of just over 370 anyway, but it might have helped their situation to have attacked a bit more,” Cook added.

