3 Mumbai Indians, 2 SRH & 2 KKR Players Named in Varun Chakravarthy’s Dream T20 XI

Varun Chakravarthy has also omitted a couple of important players from the XI.

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has named three Mumbai Indians (MI) players, two Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players and two cricketers from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in his Dream T20 XI. It has to be noted that all of the players selected are the ones that Varun has played with or against.

Key players that feature in Varun Chakravarthy’s Dream T20 XI

Captain Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah feature from the Mumbai Indians, whereas West Indians Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are the players representing Kolkata Knight Riders, the franchise that Varun plays for.

The two players from Sunrisers Hyderabad in Varun Chakravarthy’s Dream T20 XI are Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. England’s Jos Buttler and Nicholas Pooran of West Indies are the other cricketers who feature in Varun Chakravarthy’s Dream T20 XI.

All matches (29) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 92/4 CCYMT 91/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 55/10 MAR 102/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 89/1 BMP 88/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – BSP 34/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS – BMP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – SOST – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 DGW-W 153/4 TYP-W 45/3 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 153/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – LLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 YSS – LEX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 GUC – PCR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS 223/4 MINY 184/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – SOR – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 CAO – BES 44/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 ALSC 132/10 IRSCC 165/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 CAO – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – PTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – WTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 CBG – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG – IDTT – Fixtures Standings

Varun made the selection for his Dream T20 XI during a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin on an episode of Kutti Stories, a show hosted by Ashwin.

However, notable absentees from Varun’s team include Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who had retired from T20Is after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies. Both of them, however, continue to play for their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ALSO READ:

Having been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise since 2020, the Tamil Nadu cricketer has played numerous matches with Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. The trio were part of Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL title-winning campaign in 2024, with Varun picking 21 wickets from 15 matches. He was Kolkata Knight Riders’ top wicket-taker that season.

As far as his India career is concerned, Varun has played four ODIs and 18 T20Is. He has taken 10 wickets in ODIs and 33 wickets for the Men in Blue in the shortest format. Varun was part of the India squad that won the 2025 Champions Trophy title.

Varun Chakravarthy’s Dream T20 XI: Jos Buttler, Travis Head, Suryakumar Yadav, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah and Matheesha Pathirana.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.