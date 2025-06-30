3 Mumbai Indians, 2 SRH & 2 KKR Players Named in Varun Chakravarthy’s Dream T20 XI

Varun Chakravarthy has also omitted a couple of important players from the XI.
India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has named three Mumbai Indians (MI) players, two Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players and two cricketers from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in his Dream T20 XI. It has to be noted that all of the players selected are the ones that Varun has played with or against.
Captain Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah feature from the Mumbai Indians, whereas West Indians Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are the players representing Kolkata Knight Riders, the franchise that Varun plays for.
The two players from Sunrisers Hyderabad in Varun Chakravarthy’s Dream T20 XI are Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. England’s Jos Buttler and Nicholas Pooran of West Indies are the other cricketers who feature in Varun Chakravarthy’s Dream T20 XI.
Varun made the selection for his Dream T20 XI during a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin on an episode of Kutti Stories, a show hosted by Ashwin.
However, notable absentees from Varun’s team include Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who had retired from T20Is after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies. Both of them, however, continue to play for their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Having been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise since 2020, the Tamil Nadu cricketer has played numerous matches with Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. The trio were part of Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL title-winning campaign in 2024, with Varun picking 21 wickets from 15 matches. He was Kolkata Knight Riders’ top wicket-taker that season.
As far as his India career is concerned, Varun has played four ODIs and 18 T20Is. He has taken 10 wickets in ODIs and 33 wickets for the Men in Blue in the shortest format. Varun was part of the India squad that won the 2025 Champions Trophy title.
Varun Chakravarthy’s Dream T20 XI: Jos Buttler, Travis Head, Suryakumar Yadav, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah and Matheesha Pathirana.
