News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
3 Mumbai Indians, 2 SRH & 2 KKR Players Named in Varun Chakravarthy's Dream T20 XI
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Mumbai Indians, 2 SRH & 2 KKR Players Named in Varun Chakravarthy’s Dream T20 XI

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 30, 2025
2 min read

Varun Chakravarthy has also omitted a couple of important players from the XI.

3 Mumbai Indians, 2 SRH & 2 KKR Players Named in Varun Chakravarthy's Dream T20 XI

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has named three Mumbai Indians (MI) players, two Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players and two cricketers from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in his Dream T20 XI. It has to be noted that all of the players selected are the ones that Varun has played with or against.

Key players that feature in Varun Chakravarthy’s Dream T20 XI

Captain Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah feature from the Mumbai Indians, whereas West Indians Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are the players representing Kolkata Knight Riders, the franchise that Varun plays for.

The two players from Sunrisers Hyderabad in Varun Chakravarthy’s Dream T20 XI are Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. England’s Jos Buttler and Nicholas Pooran of West Indies are the other cricketers who feature in Varun Chakravarthy’s Dream T20 XI.

Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

92/4

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

91/5

BSCU – MU Plovdiv beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

55/10

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

102/5

MUS Akademik Ravens beat BCC Spartan by 47 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

89/1

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

88/4

MUS Akademik Ravens beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

BCC Spartan BSP

34/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
Dragons Women DGW-W

153/4

Typhoons Women TYP-W

45/3

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

153/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 11:00 PM IST
YSSC YSS

Lexus LEX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Gulf Cable GUC

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Texas Super Kings TSKS

223/4

MI New York MINY

184/9

Texas Super Kings won by 39 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

Black Eagle SAP BES

44/4

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Alpine Sporting Club ALSC

132/10

Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

165/6

Irises Cricket Club beat Alpine Sporting Club by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Piton Strikers PTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Whiptail Smashers WTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Calabash Giants CBG

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Fixtures Standings

Varun made the selection for his Dream T20 XI during a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin on an episode of Kutti Stories, a show hosted by Ashwin.

However, notable absentees from Varun’s team include Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who had retired from T20Is after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies. Both of them, however, continue to play for their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ALSO READ:

Having been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise since 2020, the Tamil Nadu cricketer has played numerous matches with Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. The trio were part of Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL title-winning campaign in 2024, with Varun picking 21 wickets from 15 matches. He was Kolkata Knight Riders’ top wicket-taker that season.

As far as his India career is concerned, Varun has played four ODIs and 18 T20Is. He has taken 10 wickets in ODIs and 33 wickets for the Men in Blue in the shortest format. Varun was part of the India squad that won the 2025 Champions Trophy title.

Varun Chakravarthy’s Dream T20 XI: Jos Buttler, Travis Head, Suryakumar Yadav, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah and Matheesha Pathirana.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL
KKR
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Varun Chakravarthy
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

3 Teams That Could Target Dhruv Jurel If Rajasthan Royals Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

3 Teams That Could Target Dhruv Jurel If Rajasthan Royals Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

Jurel scored 333 runs in 14 matches of the IPL 2025.
4:59 pm
Sreejita Sen
chintal gandhi baroda premier league 2025 ipl 2026 auction

IPL 2026 Auction Set To Witness Bidding War For Baroda Premier League Spinner

The wrist spinner pulled off a stunning feat in the final
3:58 pm
Samarnath Soory
Son, Nephew of Indian Legends Set Sights on IPL 2026 After Registering for Delhi Premier League Auction

Sons, Nephew of Indian Legends Set Sights on IPL 2026 After Registering for Delhi Premier League Auction

4:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Pakistan have appointed Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball cricket head coach for the upcoming assignments.

Pakistan Name Former Punjab Kings All-Rounder As Interim Test Coach

He has been in and out of the setup and again finds a new role as “acting head coach”.
3:46 pm
Darpan Jain
Kavya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL

SRH Aim to Build Solid Player Base Across Leagues With Franchises in IPL, SA20 and The Hundred

Apart from SRH in IPL, Kavya owns a team in The Hundred and SA20 League.
12:34 pm
Ashish Satyam
Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Donovan Ferreira showed his value again with another quickfire knock in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Underrated Delhi Capitals All-Rounder Shows Utility Before IPL 2026 Auction With Yet Another Performance in MLC 2025

He scored 53 off just 20 balls against MI New York.
1:31 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.