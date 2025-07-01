‘He Will Get Back’ – Steve Smith Bets on THIS Player to Make a Comeback to the Australian Side For the Ashes 

Australia will take on the West Indies in the second Test starting July 3.

Australia pipped the West Indies by a humongous margin of 159 runs in the first Test at Bridgetown. Deservedly so, they managed to pull this victory off without Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Smith was sidelined from the first Test against the island nation due to an injury to his little finger in the World Test Championship 2025 Final. On the other hand, Labuschagne was dropped from the squad citing reasons for his poor form in Test cricket. The former is now set to return to the side for the second Test, and that will be a huge boost for the Australians.

All matches (40) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 PAL – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – MDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Saint George’s Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS 73/6 SOST 74/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 129/2 BSP 144/3 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W 48/8 INA-W 49/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 LEX – TGS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB – MR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 GG – MR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – SOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG – DID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George’s Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – HAM-W – Fixtures Standings

However, Smith has zero doubts about Marnus Labuschagne’s return to the side. He has expressed that Labuschagne is as good as anyone in the world when he gets going. Smith also added that he is very certain of his batting partner’s return to the side. He also went on the express that Labuschagne batted well in the WTC Final at Lord’s.

“I thought his movements, the positions he was getting himself into, and the way he was in particular, clipping the ball through mid-wicket, were great. I think when he’s doing that from an off-stump line, I feel like that’s when he’s in a good place, his balance is good, and his movements are pretty good. So yeah, I thought he was batting well. At his best, he’s as good as anyone in the world, and I’ve no doubt he’ll get back there. He’s actually in a pretty good place”, Smith expressed.

Australia’s chairman of selectors, George Bailey, also gave a statement saying that the board understands the importance of Labuschagne in the team. He also spoke about the need to value his skill and that the board expected him to work through the challenge positively.

ALSO READ:

Steve Smith on Marnus Labuschagne and the Australian Side

The Australian team is also going through a transition. Since David Warner retired from the longest format, the team has tried several opening combinations. Sam Konstas opened the batting in the first Test against the West Indies, whereas it was Labuschagne who performed the duties in the WTC Final last month. Neither Konstas nor Labuschagne was able to make an impact at the top. Cameron Green took up the No.3 spot in the first Test. But he couldn’t add much value with scores of 3 & 15 in both innings, respectively. But Smith thinks that the team needs to be given some time to prosper.

“I think for them it’s just about being patient. I think we’ve just got to be patient with them, they’re talented players, they’ve got good skills and I’m sure they’ll come good”, said Smith

The 36-year-old also spoke about the importance of not taking batting positions too seriously. He expressed that even when he went out to open the batting for Australia, it was just a number. According to Smith, one can feel comfortable in certain batting positions. But one needs to treat that just as a number. Ultimately, a batter would have to come out when the team loses a few quick wickets.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.