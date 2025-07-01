‘He Will Get Back’ – Steve Smith Bets on THIS Player to Make a Comeback to the Australian Side For the Ashes 

News
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 1, 2025
Australia will take on the West Indies in the second Test starting July 3.

Australia pipped the West Indies by a humongous margin of 159 runs in the first Test at Bridgetown. Deservedly so, they managed to pull this victory off without Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Smith was sidelined from the first Test against the island nation due to an injury to his little finger in the World Test Championship 2025 Final. On the other hand, Labuschagne was dropped from the squad citing reasons for his poor form in Test cricket. The former is now set to return to the side for the second Test, and that will be a huge boost for the Australians. 

However, Smith has zero doubts about Marnus Labuschagne’s return to the side. He has expressed that Labuschagne is as good as anyone in the world when he gets going. Smith also added that he is very certain of his batting partner’s return to the side. He also went on the express that Labuschagne batted well in the WTC Final at Lord’s. 

“I thought his movements, the positions he was getting himself into, and the way he was in particular, clipping the ball through mid-wicket, were great. I think when he’s doing that from an off-stump line, I feel like that’s when he’s in a good place, his balance is good, and his movements are pretty good. So yeah, I thought he was batting well. At his best, he’s as good as anyone in the world, and I’ve no doubt he’ll get back there. He’s actually in a pretty good place”, Smith expressed.

Australia’s chairman of selectors, George Bailey, also gave a statement saying that the board understands the importance of Labuschagne in the team. He also spoke about the need to value his skill and that the board expected him to work through the challenge positively. 

Steve Smith on Marnus Labuschagne and the Australian Side 

The Australian team is also going through a transition. Since David Warner retired from the longest format, the team has tried several opening combinations. Sam Konstas opened the batting in the first Test against the West Indies, whereas it was Labuschagne who performed the duties in the WTC Final last month. Neither Konstas nor Labuschagne was able to make an impact at the top. Cameron Green took up the No.3 spot in the first Test. But he couldn’t add much value with scores of 3 & 15 in both innings, respectively. But Smith thinks that the team needs to be given some time to prosper.

“I think for them it’s just about being patient. I think we’ve just got to be patient with them, they’re talented players, they’ve got good skills and I’m sure they’ll come good”, said Smith

The 36-year-old also spoke about the importance of not taking batting positions too seriously. He expressed that even when he went out to open the batting for Australia, it was just a number. According to Smith, one can feel comfortable in certain batting positions. But one needs to treat that just as a number. Ultimately, a batter would have to come out when the team loses a few quick wickets. 

