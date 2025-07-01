News
Harry Brook ENG vs IND Tests
'Watched Him For Hours' – Harry Brook Recalls Admiration For THIS Player Ahead Of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

July 1, 2025
It was during the 3-match Test series in Pakistan when Brook made headlines, scoring 468 runs across 5 innings on his first tour.

Harry Brook ENG vs IND Tests

England’s white ball skipper Harry Brook is one of the exciting players in the world right now. Currently, he is taking part in the five-match Test series against the Indian team. During the first Test, Brook’s willow did the talking as he smashed 99 runs in the first innings at Headingley. However, he got out on a golden duck in the second innings against the visitors, failing to replicate his first innings’ performance. The English side managed to chase down a total of 371 runs, winning the first Test by five wickets on the back of their bazball approach. 

Despite winning the first Test, England’s bowling came under the scanner as the Indian team managed to score 471 and 364 runs respectively. The likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and KL Rahul scored centuries. After announcing an unchanged XI for the second Test, Brook spoke about his mindset and also shared the name of his favorite cricketer. 

Harry Brook Names His Favourite Cricketer

As of now, the 26-year-old batter has played 26 Test matches, where he has collected 2438 runs at an average of 58. Brook also has 8 tons and 12 fifties in his kitty so far in the red ball format. It was during the 3-match Test series in Pakistan when Brook made headlines, scoring 468 runs across 5 innings on his first tour. 

As per Brook, he grew up watching AB de Villiers batting and always tried to decode his mindset.  The former South African legend finished his Test career after playing a total of 114 Test matches, where he amassed 8765 runs at an average of 50.7, including 22 centuries and 46 fifties. 

“Yes, I try to set little targets, But I don’t like telling anybody about them. I like to try and keep them to myself. I’ve watched a lot of players growing up, try and put little parts of their game into mine.

“As a kid, I used to love AB de Villiers’ bat, watch him for hours, and try and figure out what he’s doing compared to other batters, which is making him so great. And obviously, there’s Joe Root in the side. I have spent a lot of time with him, talking to him about the game, and just learning on the job, really,” Brook told Times Of India.

ENG vs IND First Test

It was Ben Duckett who played a majestic innings of 149, helping England chase down the 371-run target in the fourth innings after day five of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy first Test on Tuesday. Despite dominating most parts of the first Test, the Indian team lost the game on the back of defensive captaincy by Shubman Gill. The English team will be facing India in the second Test, starting from July 2 at Edgbaston.

