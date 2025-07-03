3 Teams That Could Target Yuzvendra Chahal if PBKS Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

Let’s take a look at three teams that could target him in the IPL 2026 auction.
Yuzvendra Chahal, the leading wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, was bought by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 auction. However, he didn’t have the best season as he took 16 wickets in 14 matches but had a high economy rate of 9.55, which is not up to the standards he has set over the years.
With the IPL 2026 auction set to take place later this year, there is a chance that Punjab Kings might release him. While they could still retain him, if he is released, several teams are likely to show interest. Let’s take a look at three teams that could target him in the IPL 2026 auction.
Mumbai Indians can look to buy Yuzvendra Chahal if Punjab Kings release him. MI currently have Mitchell Santner and Karn Sharma as their experienced spinners. They also have Vignesh Puthur, but since Karn Sharma is getting older, he might not be around for many more years.
Chahal, who is one of the best spinners in the IPL, could be a good option for MI. He even started his IPL career with them back in 2013. He and Mitchell Santner can form a strong spin duo, and with the impact player rule, Chahal can also be used as an impact player.
Sunrisers Hyderabad could also try to sign Yuzvendra Chahal if he is released by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 auction. They have Adam Zampa, but he played only two matches. Their spin group also includes Zeeshan Ansari, Harsh Dubey, and Rahul Chahar, but they do not have the same level of experience as Chahal.
Because of that, their spin attack looked a bit weak, and for the next season, they might look to strengthen it. Chahal could be one of the players who can help improve their bowling lineup.
Lucknow Super Giants might be another team that looks to go for Yuzvendra Chahal in the auction if PBKS releases him. Digvesh Rathi did a good job in his debut season, but Ravi Bishnoi, who was retained, did not have a great season.
They also have Manimaran Siddharth and Shahbaz Ahmed as spin options, but none of them are as experienced as Chahal. If the Lucknow pitches favour spinners next season, having Chahal in the team could be a smart move.
