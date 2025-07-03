News
We look at three teams that might target the Proteas batter Quinton de Kock in the IPL 2026 auction if KKR release him.
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Teams That Could Target Quinton De Kock at IPL 2026 Auction if KKR Release Him

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 3, 2025
2 min read

He has regained some form and might again be in demand in the auction.

We look at three teams that might target the Proteas batter Quinton de Kock in the IPL 2026 auction if KKR release him.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Quinton de Kock for INR 3.60 crores in the IPL 2025 auction. However, he couldn’t perform according to expectations and was dropped midway at the expense of other options.

Hence, KKR might release him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, and several teams might try to get him. He has regained some form and might again be in demand in the auction.

We look at three teams that might target Quinton de Kock in the IPL 2026 auction.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (MI) might be among the first teams to target Quinton de Kock. They have Ryan Rickelton as a wicketkeeper batter at the top and would want backups to cover him.

Quinton has previously played for MI and understands how the team operates, making it easier for him to settle. Additionally, the deck in Mumbai will suit his playing style because he likes pace and bounce on the bat.

ALSO READ:

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have Jos Buttler and other Indian wicketkeeper-batters in the squad. Hence, they might want a backup for Buttler, someone who can come and replicate the same role.

That’s where Quinton fits well, given that GT mostly prefer experienced players, even if they are out of form. Hence, they might bid for him and get a quality option at a relatively low price.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings might release Devon Conway and would want a wicketkeeper-batter as a backup. Quinton de Kock fits perfectly, given that he is also an opener and probably more aggressive than Conway.

CSK also prefer experienced players and know Quinton’s experience in the league. He is also a safe wicketkeeper and can don the gloves if MS decides not to continue.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

