Ankeet Chavan Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Cricket Association IPL 2013 spot fixing
indian-premier-league-ipl

BCCI Ban Lifted, Mumbai Appoints Former Rajasthan Royals Player As Head Coach Of U-14 Team

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 3, 2025
3 min read

Ankeet Chavan was banned by BCCI for seven years for alleged IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandle.

Ankeet Chavan Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Cricket Association IPL 2013 spot fixing

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has appointed a former Rajasthan Royals (RR) player, Ankeet Chavan, as the head coach of the Under-14 team. Chavan was among the three players, including pacer S Sreesanth and Ajit Chandila, who once faced a life ban for their alleged involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

Ankeet Chavan Starts Second Innings After Ban Reduction

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reduced the ban to seven years in 2021 for all three players. Earlier, he had played 18 first-class and 20 List A matches, scoring 571 and 254 runs. With the ball, he took 53 and 18 wickets across the two formats.

After the ban, Chavan continued to play club cricket for Karnataka Sports Club in Mumbai. Meanwhile, he also successfully passed the Level-1 coaching exam. The 39-year-old now embarks on a new journey as a coach.

“This is a second innings for me, and I am eagerly looking forward to it. There is always a chance to make a comeback in life. I want to thank the Mumbai Cricket Association for putting their faith in me,” said Chavan in an interview with The Indian Express.

Qualified & Committed

The southpaw aims to put his learnings and experience into his new journey as a coach.

“Coaching has always been on my mind, and I am aware of the challenges that lie ahead. At the Under-14 level, I want to focus on developing the players’ basic techniques to help them improve their game,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Ankeet Chavan’s IPL Career

Chavan represented the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL for three straight years from 2011 to 2013 before getting banned. However, his record in the cash-rich isn’t one to talk about, having managed just 12 runs and eight wickets in 13 matches across three seasons. His best season was in 2012, when he took seven wickets and scored 11 runs.

Stability in Other Coaching Staff

The MCA also announced the appointments of coaches and selectors for various age-group teams. Omkar Salvi, bowling coach for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), will continue as the head coach of the Ranji Trophy team, following his impressive performance last season. Moreover, former Team India selector Sandeep Patil has been retained as the chairman of the selection committee.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ankeet Chavan
IPL 2013
Mumbai Cricket Association
Rajasthan Royals
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

