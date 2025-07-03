News
'There Is No Confusion' - India Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Opposes Playing XI Criticisms After Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2nd Test
indian-cricket-team

'There Is No Confusion' – India Opener Opposes Playing XI Criticisms After Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 3, 2025
3 min read

India scored 310/5 on the opening day of the second Test.

'There Is No Confusion' - India Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Opposes Playing XI Criticisms After Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has come forward to support the team combination after India’s playing XI faced a huge amount of criticism from several former players, commentators and fans, during the second England vs India Test match. He stated that there is no scepticism in the dugout regarding the selection of players.

“No, there is no confusion,” stressed Jaiswal in the press conference after the opening day’s play.

Earlier, various former players questioned the playing XI choices of India during their second fixture against England. Most of them criticised the omission of prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah, after a seven-day gap, particularly when the team is trailing by 0-1. There were also disappointments regarding the snub of star spinner Kuldeep Yadav on a dry Edgbaston wicket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal on Missing Out on Successive Test Hundreds

The southpaw notched up a brilliant 101-run knock in his maiden Test match on English soil. But he fell just 13 runs short to put up another remarkable century in Birmingham. England skipper Ben Stokes dismissed him on the first ball of the 46th over, for 87 runs.

“It is disappointing to get out like that but it is part of game. But I want to enjoy the game at the same time. I try to find a solution what can be good in this [challenging] situation. Plans are always in the mind,” said the 23-year-old.

Jaiswal also praised the young captain Shubman Gill for his excellent batting display and leadership skills. Notably, the opener moved to No.4 following the Test retirement of former India captain Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ:

Moreover, Gill started his red-ball captaincy stint with a best-ever score of 147 in the series opener at the Headingley Stadium. He followed it up with another spectacular hundred in the second Test against England.

“He’s been amazing the way he’s batting. It’s just incredible to see him bat and as a captain, also, he’s been amazing. He’s very clear in his head, what he needs to do with the team and we are very confident what we are going to do,” he added.

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja Will Resume Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

After being put into bat first, Jaiswal’s 107-ball-87 provided a steady start to India’s innings. KL Rahul could not carry on the momentum after scoring 137 in the second innings of the previous match. He was bowled by pacer Chris Woakes for just two runs.

However, Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant contributed with their 31 and 25 runs, respectively. But an unbeaten 99-run partnership between captain Gill and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja powered India to 310/5. They hit 12 and five boundaries in their innings, to notch up 114* and 41*, respectively.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
Shubman Gill
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

'I'm Surprised With That' - Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly Lashes Out At India's Playing XI Changes in 2nd ENG vs IND Test

‘I’m Surprised With That’ – Former India Captain Lashes Out At India’s Playing XI Changes in 2nd ENG vs IND Test 

India will resume Day 2 on 310/5, with skipper Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.
10:09 am
Sreejita Sen
"It is Frustrating..." - Chris Woakes Opens Up After Being Denied Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair Wickets Due to Umpire's Call in 2nd ENG vs IND Test

“It is Frustrating…” – Chris Woakes Opens Up After Being Denied Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair Wickets Due to Umpire’s Call in 2nd ENG vs IND Test

12:52 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Best Ever In England: Shubman Gill Racks Up Rare Record After Hundred in ENG vs IND 2nd Test in Edgbaston

Best Ever In England: Shubman Gill Racks Up Rare Record After Hundred in ENG vs IND 2nd Test in Edgbaston

11:41 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rajasthan Royals Batting Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues To Impress, Blasts Fiery 86 at a SR of 277 Against England U19

Rajasthan Royals Batting Sensation Continues To Impress, Blasts Fiery 86 at a SR of 277 Against England U19

12:07 am
Chandra Moulee Das
‘You Don’t Want To Hear From Me’ – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ben Stokes Involved in Verbal Battle During 2nd ENG vs IND Test [WATCH]

‘You Don’t Want To Hear From Me’ – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ben Stokes Involved in Verbal Battle During 2nd ENG vs IND Test [WATCH]

7:37 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Jasprit Bumrah Ravi Shastri Sunil Gavaskar ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Former India Legends Blast Indian Team Management For Jasprit Bumrah’s Absence In ENG vs IND 2nd Test

He bowled the most overs by an Indian pacer in the Headingley Test, 1.4 more than Prasidh Krishna.
6:31 pm
Aditya Ighe
