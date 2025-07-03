‘There Is No Confusion’ – India Opener Opposes Playing XI Criticisms After Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India scored 310/5 on the opening day of the second Test.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has come forward to support the team combination after India’s playing XI faced a huge amount of criticism from several former players, commentators and fans, during the second England vs India Test match. He stated that there is no scepticism in the dugout regarding the selection of players.

“No, there is no confusion,” stressed Jaiswal in the press conference after the opening day’s play.

Earlier, various former players questioned the playing XI choices of India during their second fixture against England. Most of them criticised the omission of prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah, after a seven-day gap, particularly when the team is trailing by 0-1. There were also disappointments regarding the snub of star spinner Kuldeep Yadav on a dry Edgbaston wicket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal on Missing Out on Successive Test Hundreds

The southpaw notched up a brilliant 101-run knock in his maiden Test match on English soil. But he fell just 13 runs short to put up another remarkable century in Birmingham. England skipper Ben Stokes dismissed him on the first ball of the 46th over, for 87 runs.

“It is disappointing to get out like that but it is part of game. But I want to enjoy the game at the same time. I try to find a solution what can be good in this [challenging] situation. Plans are always in the mind,” said the 23-year-old.

Jaiswal also praised the young captain Shubman Gill for his excellent batting display and leadership skills. Notably, the opener moved to No.4 following the Test retirement of former India captain Virat Kohli.

Moreover, Gill started his red-ball captaincy stint with a best-ever score of 147 in the series opener at the Headingley Stadium. He followed it up with another spectacular hundred in the second Test against England.

“He’s been amazing the way he’s batting. It’s just incredible to see him bat and as a captain, also, he’s been amazing. He’s very clear in his head, what he needs to do with the team and we are very confident what we are going to do,” he added.

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja Will Resume Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

After being put into bat first, Jaiswal’s 107-ball-87 provided a steady start to India’s innings. KL Rahul could not carry on the momentum after scoring 137 in the second innings of the previous match. He was bowled by pacer Chris Woakes for just two runs.

However, Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant contributed with their 31 and 25 runs, respectively. But an unbeaten 99-run partnership between captain Gill and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja powered India to 310/5. They hit 12 and five boundaries in their innings, to notch up 114* and 41*, respectively.

