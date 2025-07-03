5 Players With Most ODI Hundreds From No.5 or Below in the Last Decade Ft. Sri Lanka Captain Charith Asalanka

Let’s take a look at the five players who top this list.

During the first ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s captain Charith Asalanka scored 106 runs off 123 balls. His knock was crucial in helping Sri Lanka reach a decent total of 244, and they went on to win the match by 77 runs. Asalanka was named Player of the Match. With this century, he has now become the fourth player with the most ODI hundreds while batting at No.5 or lower.

Most ODI Hundreds From No.5 or Below (Since 2015)

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler of England has scored seven ODI centuries since 2015 while batting at No.5 five or lower — the most by any batter in this position during this period. He has played 133 matches and batted in 112 innings, scoring 3600 runs at an average of 38.29 and a strike rate of 109.02.

Along with his seven centuries, he also has 19 half-centuries. His highest score since 2015 is 150. Overall, Buttler has 11 ODI centuries in his career.

David Miller (SA)

David Miller of South Africa has also scored seven ODI centuries since 2015, all while batting at No.5 or lower, matching Buttler’s tally. He has played 115 matches and batted in 97 innings, scoring 3381 runs at an average of 48.30 and a strike rate of 106.72.

Along with seven centuries, he has hit 16 half-centuries. His highest score in this period is 139.

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe has scored six ODI centuries since 2015 while batting at No.5 or lower. He has played 115 matches and batted in 107 innings, scoring 3447 runs at an average of 39.62 and a strike rate of 87.77.

He also has 20 half-centuries, with his best score being an unbeaten 135. In total, Raza has seven ODI centuries in his career.

ALSO READ:

Charith Asalanka (SL)

Charith Asalanka of Sri Lanka has scored five ODI centuries since making his debut in 2021 — all while batting at No.5 five or lower. He has played 68 matches and batted in 61 innings, scoring 2440 runs at an average of 47.84 and a strike rate of 91.69.

Along with five centuries, he has also scored 15 half-centuries. His highest ODI score is 127.

Tom Latham (NZ)

Tom Latham of New Zealand has hit five ODI centuries since 2015 while batting at No.5 five or lower. In this period, he has played 81 matches and batted in 70 innings, scoring 2068 runs at an average of 34.46 and a strike rate of 89.36.

He also has 12 half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 145. Overall, he has scored eight centuries in his ODI career.

Player Most ODI Hundreds From No.5 or Below (Since 2015) Jos Buttler (ENG) 7 David Miller (SA) 7 Sikandar Raza (ZIM) 6 Charith Asalanka (SL) 5 Tom Latham (NZ) 5 Heinrich Klaasen (SA) 4 Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 4 Nicholas Pooran (WI) 3 Ben Stokes (ENG) 3

