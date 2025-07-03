‘You’ve Got to Bowl…’ – Veteran India Batter Reveals Strategy to Dismiss THIS Youngster During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja will resume Day 2 on 310/5.

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has found out a weakness of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, during his 87-run knock against England, in the second Test match at the Edgbaston Stadium. Pujara observed that Jaiswal struggled to face good length deliveries in the outside off stump area, in his latest innings. Notably, the opener was dismissed by a similar ball from the England skipper Ben Stokes.

“You’ve got to bowl the right length; around off-stump, on a good length. Keep doing that and wait for him to make a mistake,” he said on a Sony Sports show.

Cheteshwar Pujara Applauds Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Batting Brilliance

The southpaw is enjoying a great form in this series so far. Pujara praised Jaiswal for overcoming his initial jitters to put up an impressive knock of 87 at a strike rate of 81.30. This came in his second match on English soil, after an excellent 101-run knock in the previous Test in Leeds.

“It seemed like he was trying too hard to play shots, but once he settled, the kind of strokes he played were outstanding. Once he gets through that initial half-hour, he’s in complete control, and that makes it very difficult for a bowling team,” stated Pujara.

Yashasvi Jaiswal in ENG vs IND Test Series

Previously, he scored a brilliant 101 runs at a strike rate of 63.52 in the series opener at the Headingley Stadium but was dismissed for a poor 11-ball-four in the second innings. However, more than his second innings failure, the opener faced severe backlash for dropping almost four catches. These slipped crucial chances led India to a five-wicket defeat even after scoring over 830 runs.

Coming into this match, Jaiswal’s crucial knock saw India reach 161/2 after 45 overs. But, two of the previous fixture centurions, KL Rahul (2) and Rishabh Pant (25), failed to continue with their momentum. However, a stunning 114 not out from captain Shubman Gill powered India to 310/5. This is also the 25-year-old’s second consecutive overseas ton, after the career-best 147 in his Test leadership debut. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also put up a gritty fight and is unbeaten on 41, alongside Gill.

Fans would expect a long partnership between these two to post a huge total ahead of England. Skipper Gill would also look to better his last time score on Day 2.

