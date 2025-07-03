News
‘If Portugal Dropped Ronaldo’- Former Proteas Pacer Labels Decision to Drop Jasprit Bumrah as 'Madness' for ENG vs IND 2nd Test
indian-cricket-team

‘If Portugal Dropped Ronaldo’- Former Proteas Pacer Trolls Indian Management for Omitting Jasprit Bumrah in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 3, 2025
2 min read
‘If Portugal Dropped Ronaldo’- Former Proteas Pacer Labels Decision to Drop Jasprit Bumrah as 'Madness' for ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The Indian selectors opted to drop star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the ongoing ENG vs IND 2nd Test at Edgbaston. The decision came as a surprise since the Shubman Gill-led side has already lost the series opener in Leeds and needs to eke out a win in Birmingham to level the series.

However, Bumrah was rested citing workload management, as it was decided before even coming to England that he would feature in only three of the five-match series.

Nevertheless, the call was a shocker and former Proteas pacer Dale Steyn also weighed in on the matter with a sarcastic post on his official handle on X (formerly Twitter).

Steyn took a dig as he drew parallels with Bumrah’s omission to Portugal dropping the ‘best striker in the world’ Ronaldo.

Check the tweet below.

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah was India’s best bowler in the Headingley Test and had also taken a fifer.

The decision raised even more eyebrows as the Indian management also opted against including the second-best attacking option in Kuldeep Yadav and rather went with three all-rounders in the playing XI in Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill’s century propels India to 310/5 at Stumps on Day 1

Speaking about the match, India captain Shubman Gill registered his second century of the tour after slamming the previous one in the first innings of the series opener.

Gill produced another batting masterclass and remained unbeaten at 114*. With the three-figure score, the stylish right-hander also entered the record books, joining an elite list of Indian players to hit three consecutive centuries in IND vs ENG Test series. The 25-year-old is now also the third Indian captain with hundreds in consecutive Tests against England.

Apart from Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal too continued his sublime form with a crafty innings of 87 while Ravindra Jadeja contributed with a deft knock of 41* to help India to 310/5 at Stumps on Day 1.

For England, Chris Woakes snared two scalps, while Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir got one apiece.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Dale Steyn
ENG vs IND
Jasprit Bumrah
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

